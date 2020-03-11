Top do's and don'ts before you head to cast your ballot in Ohio and Michigan

Even though millions of ballots have already been cast, you could still encounter long lines at your polling location on Election Day and we want you to be prepared.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Here at WTOL, we want to make sure you're prepared before you head out to vote on Tuesday, if you haven't yet voted.

Polls open bright and early Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. in Ohio and at 7 a.m. in Michigan.

Even though millions of ballots have already been cast, you could still encounter long lines at your polling location tomorrow.

Before you head to cast your ballot, we want you to be prepared.

Here are a few of the top do's you should know:

The first, and likely most important, is bring proper identification and have it ready.

Second, prepare for a wait.

Finally, bring hand sanitizer and masks. We are in a pandemic. All of the polling locations across northwest Ohio are going to be following safety precautions and are asking you to keep 6 feet of physical distance as well.

"Make sure to give yourself time do it do it. Voting is important. It is a privilege to be able to vote so let's go ahead and take advantage of it," said Wood County voter Brianne Smythia.

Here are a few don'ts as you head to the polls tomorrow.

Don't wear political clothing: this includes hats and buttons as well.

No campaigning or trying to sway voters in line.

Lastly, don't take pictures of your ballot or leave it incomplete.

Over the last two weeks, poll workers have said the proper identification helps speed up the process.

In Ohio, the best form of identification is your Ohio driver's license or ID card.

But there are other forms that are acceptable, they can be found here.