Watch Live: SOS Jocelyn Benson to provide update on counting process

The Michigan Secretary of State will go live with an update on the counting process in Michigan at 11 a.m.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is expected to provide an update on the counting process in Michigan Wednesday morning. 

It will be a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. 

Tuesday evening, Benson said a fuller picture of Michigan's election results would likely not be known until Wednesday evening. 

There were 3.5 million absentee ballots requested, according to the secretary of state, and by 9:30 p.m. more than 2.36 million had been returned. That number is expected to rise as ballots are still being counted. 

An estimated 2-2.5 million people voted in person.  There are about 8 million registered voters in Michigan.

The state had warned that results could not be finalized until Friday, but Benson said that increasing the number of high-speed tabulators has increased their efficiency. 

