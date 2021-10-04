Need to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election? You have until midnight online

Early voting in Ohio starts on Tuesday, Oct. 5. You have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday to get registered to vote in the upcoming general election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oct. 4 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 2 general election, and if you haven't done so, you can do it quickly online at the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

You are qualified to register to vote in Ohio if you meet all the following requirements:

You are a citizen of the United States.

You will be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the general election.

You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote.

You are not incarcerated (in jail or in prison) for a felony conviction.

You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court.

You have not been permanently disenfranchised for violations of election laws.

The Nov. 2 election also includes a special election in Ohio's 11th and 15th Congressional districts.