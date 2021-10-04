x
Elections

Need to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election? You have until midnight online

Early voting in Ohio starts on Tuesday, Oct. 5. You have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday to get registered to vote in the upcoming general election.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oct. 4 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 2 general election, and if you haven't done so, you can do it quickly online at the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

You can register up until 11:59 p.m. Early voting in Ohio starts Oct. 5.

You are qualified to register to vote in Ohio if you meet all the following requirements:

  • You are a citizen of the United States.
  • You will be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the general election.
  • You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote.
  • You are not incarcerated (in jail or in prison) for a felony conviction.
  • You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court.
  • You have not been permanently disenfranchised for violations of election laws.

The Nov. 2 election also includes a special election in Ohio's 11th and 15th Congressional districts. 

To find your polling location and view your sample ballot, click here. 

