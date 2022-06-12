Warnock vs. Walker | Georgia runoff live updates

For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State are headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate.

ATLANTA — Here we go again, Georgia. For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State are headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate.

The hugely consequential race pits Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The outcome won't decide the balance of power in the Senate, as Georgia's runoffs in 2021 did, but it will have a deeply influential impact on the political makeup of the upper chamber of Congress and what kind of power Democrats could - or could not - wield with control of it.

More than 2.5 million Georgians already cast their ballot in the early voting period, and if overall turnout resembles that of the 2021 runoffs, we could be in line for something in the range of 2 million more voters casting their vote today.

You can follow along with 11Alive all day, as our team of reporters spread across metro Atlanta to get the story as our second Election Day in 2022 develops:

Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker Georgia runoff live updates

9:31 a.m. | Herschel Walker spoke with media in at a diner in Marietta, where he said he had "no regrets" about running and even predicted the score of the UGA and Ohio State.

9:05 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling says there are 1 minute 45 second wait times and 43 second check-in times statewide. There have been an estimated quarter million votes cast today so far.

9:00 a.m. | Officials with the Fulton County Board of Elections are providing an update on conditions at the polls as Georgians head out to vote in runoff.

8:50 a.m. | Wait times across the state are down to an average of 1 minute and 45 seconds, according to Gabriel Sterling.

8:30 a.m. | According to Gabriel Sterling wait times in Georgia are down to two minutes and three seconds average.

7:45 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says the average check in time is 44 seconds and estimates over 100,000 Georgians have cast their ballots this morning.

7:40 a.m. | Herschel Walker is attending a meet and greet in Marietta. 11Alive is already at the scene. Walker is expected to arrive at 8 a.m.

7:00 a.m. | Polls have now officially opened. They'll close at 7 p.m. tonight and, shortly after that, we'll begin to see returns roll in. There were some lines already forming before the election locations opened their doors.

A reminder: There may not be a clear winner even late into tonight. In November, Warnock was ahead of Walker by less than 1%, or a little more than 36,000 votes in raw totals.

That means if things are again razor-thin, it could take some time to see a winner emerge, as counties wrap up their counting and vote totals for categories such as military and overseas voters trickle in.

