New Quinnipiac poll shows President Trump and Joe Biden in virtual tie in Ohio

CLEVELAND — With just 20 days left until the presidential election, the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remains tight in Ohio.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, Biden and Trump are essentially tied in the Buckeye State. The survey of more than 1,100 likely voters in Ohio shows Biden at 48% and Trump at 47%. Four percent are undecided.

Likely voters in Ohio have a mixed opinion of Biden with 48 percent having a favorable view and 47 percent having an unfavorable one. In last month's Quinnipiac poll, they gave him a mixed 45 percent favorable and 49 percent unfavorable rating. Likely voters in Ohio give Trump a slightly negative 46 percent favorable and 51 percent unfavorable rating, which is virtually unchanged from a negative 45 - 51 percent rating in September.

"Going down to the wire, it's a nail biter in Ohio four years after the Buckeye State delivered a decisive win for Donald Trump (in 2016). Joe Biden and Trump remain locked in a race that is too close to call, and the needle hasn't budged with each candidate sitting exactly where they were in late September," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow in a statement.

Likely voters in Ohio say they do not trust Donald Trump to tell the truth to the American people when it comes to his health by a 56%-42% margin. For Joe Biden, they say they do trust him to tell the truth to the American people when it comes to his health by a 51%-45% count.

In Ohio, likely voters are divided on the way President Trump is handling his job with 51 percent disapproving and 47 percent approving.



When it comes to the way he is handling the response to the coronavirus, Ohio likely voters slightly disapprove by a 51% to 46% margin.

Last weekend, Baldwin Wallace University's Great Lakes Poll showed President Trump holding a slim 47%-45% lead over Biden in the Buckeye State, which was an improvement for Trump from the last BW poll released September 24 that showed the two in a virtual tie.