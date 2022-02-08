Second 2022 primary election in Ohio and Michigan primary Tuesday

Voter turnout was low in Lucas County with only state legislative races, party central committee races on the ballot. Michigan voters faced levies, statewide races.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio voters went to the polls Tuesday for the state's second primary election this year. The special primary election came thanks to prolonged legal and political fights over redrawing Ohio's state legislative district boundaries after then 2020 Census.

The Ohio Supreme Court has declared the maps being used for Tuesday's special primary election unconstitutional, but a federal district court ordered Ohio to use them for this special election.

Primary elections traditionally have relatively low voter turnout and Tuesday's special, second primary drew even fewer than usual with officials announcing that only about 7 percent of registered voters turned out in Lucas County.

Along with party primaries for state House of Representatives and state Senate districts, Ohio voters cast ballots Tuesday for the Democratic and Republican central committees.

Michigan's primary election included races for statewide office, including governor. Ten Republicans were vying for their party's nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November General Election.

Voters in southeast Michigan also cast ballots in a slew of levies for school districts, roads and fire operations.

