KENT, Ohio — One of the top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination is coming to Northeast Ohio.

Beto O'Rourke will speak at Kent State University tonight at 6 p.m. in Risman Plaza.

His appearance comes just one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the beginning of an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

"We have a lawless president, who has undermined our democracy; a racist president, who has incited violence; a reckless president, who has let our planet burn and fleeced taxpayers for his own benefit," O'Rourke tweeted Tuesday. "To my former colleagues in Congress: Finish the job and impeach him."

When it was announced last week that O'Rourke would make an appearance at KSU, the school's College Democrats lauded the former Texas U.S. congressman for his stances on gun violence and "his commitment to students and young activists," adding:

"We are thrilled to have a candidate here to speak with young voters about the importance of voting and issues affecting their lives. We hope the event will allow students to listen and engage with candidates as we begin our 2020 Democratic Speaker Series."

A member of the House of Representatives for six years, O'Rourke first gained national attention last year for his closely-fought U.S. Senate race against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz. He announced his run for president in March, and some feel he could held deliver the long-red state of Texas.

But so far, O'Rourke has struggled to gain traction with the national electorate: Most polls have him earning somewhere between 3% and 4% of Democratic voters, putting him around sixth place and far behind the leaders. In Ohio, the latest statewide Quinnipiac University poll (conducted back in July) had him at just 1%.

O'Rourke made headlines recently in the latest Democratic candidate debate when he said, "Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47" in reference to part of his plan to combat mass shootings in the country. Polls have shown roughly two-thirds of Americans would support a so-called assault weapons ban.

