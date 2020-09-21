Trump's visit will be focused on discussing his administration's "action and vision" for affordable healthcare, according to a White House spokesperson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is campaigning in Charlotte Thursday where he is expected to speak about healthcare and sign two executive orders.

This is Trump's fifth visit to North Carolina in the past five weeks. Trump's reelection campaign has been focusing on North Carolina as the 2020 Presidential Election nears.

Trump's visit to Charlotte will be focused on discussing his administration's "action and vision" for healthcare at low costs, according to the White House spokesperson.

Trump is expected sign two executives related to healthcare during his Charlotte event.

Administration officials say to expect Trump to sign executive orders aimed at protecting those with preexisting conditions and preventing surprise medical bills. We are still awaiting the President’s arrival here in Charlotte. @wcnc — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) September 24, 2020

United States Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar and Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma are in attendance.