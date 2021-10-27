Poll workers still needed in Lucas County for Nov. 2 election

According to the Lucas County Board of Elections, there are a number of openings in Oregon, Sylvania, Maumee, Monclova and Ottawa Hills.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Poll workers and election night workers are still needed in Lucas County, with less than a week to go until the General Election.

According to the Lucas County Board of Elections, there are a number of openings in Oregon, Sylvania, Maumee, Monclova and Ottawa Hills.

"Being a PEO is a great way to participate in the election process, and allows for greater civic engagement within the community, and are a vital part of the democratic process," representatives with the board of elections said in a press release.

There isn't a specific number of openings available, but there has reportedly been a number of cancelations and the board is specifically undermanned in areas where there normally aren't staffing issues.

Lucas County Board of Elections representatives said they expect to be able to meet the minimum legal requirements to open all locations, but they need more workers so they can avoid long wait times or other issues that could complicate the voting process.

Poll workers must attend at least one training class and will be paid $165 for the full day and training. Classes are available for anyone who wants to help work the Nov. 2 election.

Those interested are asked to contact Robert Royster at 419-213-2045, or Veronica Hill at 419-213-2034.