Poll workers prepared for election day

Usually they're police officers, teachers, nurses and more, but on Tuesday, they will be making sure you can vote safely.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio has already broken its record for early voting and local precincts are expecting another busy day Tuesday.

"I'm a nurse. There's a few of them that are police officers, teachers, a financial advisor, stay-at-home moms or dads," poll worker Stephanie Bean said.

Bean usually spends her day helping people who are sick. But, she's taken time off as a nurse on the front lines.

Now, she's one of thousands of poll workers setting up Monday night and waking up bright and early to help you vote.

"The extra precautions of cleaning everything, the specialized cleaners we have to get, we have for weeks been working behind the scenes basically," Bean said.

This isn't Bean's first time helping at the polls. She explains COVID-19 has changed what she's seen in past years.

She's helped with early voting this past month as a record 3.4 million Ohioans have already cast ballots ahead of election day.

She says someone very special helps through the busy days.

"What keeps me going is thinking about how Grandma and Grandpa did it for 40 years and that's the minimum I can at least do it you know," Bean said.

She assures voters she's confident in the procedures she's seen implemented in the past month.

All poll workers have received special training to handle an election during the pandemic.

"Really look at some of your poll workers tomorrow and tell them thanks because this has really been a challenging year, we have had many people who initially said yes and as things have gone on have decided they're not going to come," Bean said.