Political officials, Ohio voters react to Issue 1 failure

Those who follow Ohio politics closely say the political fight to change the constitutional amendment process is far from over.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the Issue 1 ballot measure being voted down by Ohio voters, where do we go from here?

Political officials say if you break down the Issue 1 vote, not only by the percentages statewide but also by how each county in Ohio voted, it shows that Issue 1 was bigger than a simple party-line issue.

"The message coming out of this election is clear. Ohioans want their voices to be heard, power belongs with people, not politicians and special interests," Elizabeth Walters, Ohio Democratic Party chair, said.

For the Ohio Democratic Party, Tuesday's vote was a rousing success.

Walters says this result shows Ohio voters, both liberal and conservative, are smarter than Issue supporters believed and that the confusing tactics of bringing up nonrelated political issues while promoting Issue 1 didn't work.

"We installed that provision in our constitution in 1912, in part, in response to horrible corruption in the statehouse. And so, it is no surprise that after the last two speakers of the house were indicted on Federal bribery charges, they are trying to take that right away from us," Walters said.

Registered Republican Matt Zaleski says there were too many drastic opinions on Issue 1 for conservatives to mount a coordinated effort to pass it.

"People don't support things they don't understand. It's real simple," registered Republican Matt Zaleski said.

Zaleski says with many traditionally conservative voting counties, like Wood County turning down Issue 1, it shows the "VOTE NO" campaign convinced voters on both sides of the aisle.

"You're not just getting democrats voting for it, and you're not just getting independence voting for it, you've got Republicans crossing over to support it," Zaleski said.

For local Republican officials, the focus is moving immediately to the upcoming November elections.

"I always considered Issue 1 as a bipartisan issue for the voters of the State of Ohio. The voters have decided to maintain the status quo on amending the State of Ohio Constitution. The goals of the Lucas County Republican Party are the same and not affected by the outcome of the Issue 1 vote," Chris Joseph, Chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party, said.

More people in Ohio voted in Tuesday's special election for Issue 1 than during the May 2022 primary election, according to the Ohio Secretary of State office.

So how did folks in Northwest Ohio split the ballot?

Out of the 11 counties in Northwest Ohio, three voted down Issue 1 completely.

Lucas County had the highest "no" votes with 67% voting against Issue.

For Wood County, which is sometimes used as a measure for how the entire state votes, 56% percent voted "no."

In Ottawa County, there was less than a 400 vote difference, with 51% turning down the state issue.

The rest of the counties in northwest Ohio leaned for Issue 1 to pass.

Sandusky County had 56% approving Issue 1.

Hancock and Seneca counties had a 60-40 split for a "yes" vote. Then, all of the four-county communities along with Wyandot County saw more than 60 percent of their voters voting "yes."

All experts WTOL 11 spoke with Wednesday agree that this political fight is far from over.

"It's just going to shift to a different front and a different battlefield," Zaleski said.