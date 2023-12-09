2 Oregon City Council candidates eliminated during primary election

Candidates Schuyler Beckwith and Thomas Lambrecht were eliminated with the least amount of votes. Voters will decide on four of eight candidates on Nov. 8.

OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is coverage of the primary vote Tuesday before the results were finalized.

Eight of the 10 Oregon City Council candidates are moving on to the general election in November according to unofficial results from the primary election Tuesday.

On Nov. 7, voters will decide on which four of the following candidates they support for council seats:

Kathleen Pollauf

Marvin Dabish

Frank Ozanski

Beth Ackerman

Steven Salander

Yvonne Patton

Jim Ellerbush

Steve Hornyak

Ackerman received the most amount of votes and Salander received the second-most, both with over 10%, according to unofficial election results.

Oregon City Council is a seven-seat council.

Pollauf, Dabish, Hornyak and council president Tim Zale are serving terms set to expire on Nov. 30, 2023. Dennis Walendzak, Paul R. Drake, III, and Terry Reeves are serving terms set to expire on Nov. 30, 2025.

