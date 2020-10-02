OHIO, USA — The deadline to register to vote and be eligible to cast a ballot in the upcoming March Democratic and Republican primaries is Feb. 18.

The primaries in Ohio will take place on March 17. On that occasion, voters will select the candidate they believe should be on the November general election ballot.

If you are already a registered voter in Ohio but have moved within the state or changed your name, you must update your registration by submitting a new form.

How to register to vote:

You can register online, in person or by mail. If you would like to register online, just click here.

If you would like to register by mail, you can get access to Ohio's Voter Registration form by clicking here or use the National Mail Voter Registration form available here.

In-person registration:

Here are the places you can go in northwest Ohio to register to vote in person:

Any of the Ohio county boards of elections: Lucas County Board of Elections office located at 1 Government Center in downtown Toledo. Wood County Board of Elections office located at 1 Court House Square in Bowling Green. Defiance County Board of Elections office located at 1300 E 2nd St. Suite 103 in Defiance. Hancock County Board of Elections office located at 201 E Lincoln St. in Findlay. Henry County Board of Election office located at 1827 Oakwood Ave. in Napoleon. Ottawa County Board Elections office located at 8444 W State Rte. 163 #101 in Oak Harbor. Sandusky County Board of Elections office located at 2020 Countryside Dr. in Fremont. Seneca County Board of Elections office located at 71 S Washington St. # 1101in Tiffin. Williams County Board of Elections office located at 1425 E High St. #104, Bryan. Paulding County Board of Elections office located at 105 E Perry St. in Paulding. Putnam County Board of Elections office located at 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd. in Ottawa. Fulton County Board of Elections office located at 135 Court House Plz. in Wauseon. Huron County Board of Elections office located at 180 Milan Ave. # 4 in Norwalk. Erie County Board of Elections office located at 2900 Columbus Ave #101 in Sandusky.



Public libraries, public high schools or vocational school,

County treasurers' offices; or offices of designated agencies, including The Department of Job and Family Services, The Department of Health (including the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program), The Department of Mental Health, The Department of Developmental Disabilities, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities or the office of any state-assisted college or university responsible for providing assistance to students with disabilities.

You can get more information about voters' registration in Ohio by clicking here.

