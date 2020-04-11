Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown says he's confident Joe Biden will be declared winner against President Trump

Sherrod Brown is offering his thoughts on the results that we know so far.

CLEVELAND — Although President Donald Trump has claimed the state of Ohio in the race against Joe Biden, the national outcome remains undecided as of Wednesday morning.

As a handful of key states continue counting ballots, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown hosted a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to offer his thoughts on the election results.

“Obviously, I was hoping for something very different in Ohio,” Sen. Brown said.

Ohio was called in favor of President Trump shortly after midnight Wednesday, repeating his Buckeye State victory following the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton.

Despite President Trump's win in Ohio, Sen. Brown said he believes Biden will ultimately win the national contest.

“I’m confident when the votes are counted that Joe Biden is going to be the next president,” Brown said. “I think all signs point to that. ... It’s not either candidate, it’s not the courts, it’s not the Supreme Court who will declare a winner in this race. It’s the voters.”

Sen. Brown was also asked for his thoughts on President Trump saying he would take the election results to the Supreme Court.

“It’s clear the election is not done until the votes are counted," Sen. Brown said. "The President of the United States has no standing. I’m not a lawyer, but there is no issue upon which the president can go to the Supreme Court to contest this election. I am confident that eventually the president will back down, will recognize that he lost fair and square.”

He also addressed the question of why the pollsters were so wrong heading into this election.

“This year, in state after state, they were just wrong. In my state, they were wrong. I don’t think we know the answer to that on why they were so wrong. Did people not tell them the truth? Were their samples not drawn accurately? Did too many people just refuse to talk to pollsters? Were there people that purposely withheld the information, which they have every right to do, of course, just because they wanted to sort of game it? I don’t think we know.”