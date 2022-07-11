Ohio Secretary of State: New early voting record set prior to Election Day

Over 1.5 million Ohioans have either requested an absentee ballot or already voted in-person, the most ever for a midterm/gubernatorial general election.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans cast their ballots early for the November 2022 election in record numbers, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Monday evening.

According to a release from LaRose, 1,550,440 million Ohio voters either requested an absentee ballot or cast their ballot early in person, breaking the previous record set in 2018 for a 'Gubernatorial General Election' by 3.9%.

“The record-setting number of Ohioans who utilized our two early voting options is great news for those hoping for shorter lines on Election Day,” said LaRose in a statement. “While we still expect a particularly strong turnout, we’re confident our bipartisan election officials are prepared and ready to execute on another successful election. Make sure your voice is heard.”

Data shows that 549,771 Ohioans voted early in-person in this election, compared to 429,521 at the same point in 2018. LaRose says absentee ballot requests have decreased slightly from four years ago. As of Monday afternoon more than 154,000 outstanding absentee ballots had yet to be returned.

All absentee ballots received by the county board of elections by the close of polls on November 8 will be included in the unofficial vote totals released on election night.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections reports that 20,183 people cast their ballots in early voting, including 1,315 on Monday. The BOE adds that 125,289 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned out of 149,247 requested. In 2018, Cuyahoga County saw 19,335 residents participate in early voting, with 181,557 vote-by-mail ballots returned out of 203,501 requested.