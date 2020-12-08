Ohio Secretary of State addresses November election Wednesday

Frank LaRose talks about the state of the election and preparations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is talking about the upcoming election at a press conference on Wednesday.

The briefing started around 10 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse.

Frank LaRose press conference | August 12, 2020 WATCH LIVE: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks about the state of the November election https://bit.ly/3459aUP Posted by 10TV - WBNS on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

LaRose talked about the state of the election and the preparations for it.

Lawmakers from both parties have asked the U.S. Postal Service to reverse changes that are causing delays in deliveries across the country.

An increase in the amount of mail is expected because of mail-in election voting.