elections

Ohio Secretary of State addresses November election Wednesday

Frank LaRose talks about the state of the election and preparations.
Credit: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, overseeing the Election Night Reporting Center in Columbus, Ohio, calls for the closing of the polls in the Ohio primary election, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is talking about the upcoming election at a press conference on Wednesday.

The briefing started around 10 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse.

LaRose talked about the state of the election and the preparations for it.

Lawmakers from both parties have asked the U.S. Postal Service to reverse changes that are causing delays in deliveries across the country.

An increase in the amount of mail is expected because of mail-in election voting.

Election Day is November 3.

