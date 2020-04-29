COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Ohio’s presidential primary. Biden clinched Tuesday’s contest, which was less about the Democratic nomination and more about how states can conduct elections in the era of the coronavirus.

The primary was originally scheduled for March 17, but, citing a “health emergency,” Republican Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that in-person balloting not be held until June 2.

Amid legal challenges, officials pushed balloting to this week while converting to a mail-in process since the state remains under a stay-at-home order.

The result was never in doubt after Biden’s last rival, Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race earlier this month.

