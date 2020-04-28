TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday is the deadline for Ohio's primary election, which was pushed back from the original St. Patrick's Day date. Mail-in ballots have been accepted as an alternative voting method for the last few weeks, and the deadline to have them postmarked was Monday. Voters have until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to hand-deliver ballots to local boards of election if they weren't mailed in.

WHAT TIME WILL RESULTS COME IN?

We expect to see results start arriving after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WHERE CAN I WATCH FOR RESULTS?

We will showcase live results all night long after the polls close at wtol.com/elections.

WHAT'S DIFFERENT TONIGHT?

Unlike previous elections, which provided updates from precincts in each county throughout the evening, each of the 88 county boards of elections will provide a single release of results from their county on April 28. The single release of data is because, unlike previous elections where in-person voting results at individual polling locations were reported intermittently, the vote-by-mail election means ballots come to, a re processed by, and tabulated at a single location in each county. These results will include all ballots received and counted through April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The United States Postal Service is expected to deliver large numbers of ballots Tuesday. Boards will begin tabulating these votes after 7:30 p.m. Boards have been directed to upload their results to the Secretary of State’s Office no later than 10 p.m. on April 28. However, the unprecedented nature of this election means that deadline may be unattainable in some cases and those boards will be granted an extension.

The press secretary for Ohio's secretary of state is calling attention to the fact that the results Tuesday night are not finalized results.

"The results reported on the evening of April 28th are unofficial results. As you know, that is always the case on Election Night. However, the potential for a higher than usual number of vote by mail ballots that are postmarked by April 27th, but arrive at the board of elections after April 28th, means that the unofficial results may very well change by the next time election results are to be reported by law," said Maggie Sheehan. "The official canvass is completed three weeks after the conclusion of the election and will be released after a review from our office."

WHAT RACES ARE ON MY BALLOT?

What issues are impacting your area? In addition to the Toledo income tax issue and the TARTA transit levy, there are a handful of school levies within the community, and you get to select which presidential candidate you're supporting for the upcoming November election. CLICK HERE to see a sample of your local ballot so you can study up before the results start coming in.

WHEN IS THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION?

The next presidential election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

AMONG PRIMARY RACES WE'RE WATCHING: