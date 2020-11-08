Ohio Dems react to Biden picking Kamala Harris as running mate

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Democrats reacted to the news of Joe Biden's historical running mate pick by signing praises and even promising to work on delivering the ticket in November.
WTOL 11 reached out to U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday evening but did not hear back by the time this report was published.
What are they saying?
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: "Kamala Harris has spent her whole life lifting up the voices of the workers and families that are too often drowned out by the powerful and privileged. She took on Wall Street banks as California attorney general, and we have fought together on the Senate to make our country a more just and equal place - one that lives up to the ideals her parents taught her, from the pews of the 23rd Avenue Church of God, to marching alongside her mother for civil rights. Senator Harris will be a strong partner to Joe Biden, and she will be a role model for young girls everywhere who will finally see a leadership team in the White House that looks a little more like the vibrant country we are today, and reflects the more perfect union we strive to be."
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo: "I commend Vice President Joe Biden for his choice of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Senator Harris has a distinguished record of public service at the local, state, and federal level. Her record will compliment Vice President Biden’s commitment to a presidency that stands for the people and not just the interests of the privileged few. I'm determined to work to deliver Ohio for the Biden-Harris ticket.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was on the shortlist to be a possible running mate, also reacted positively to the news saying she was extraordinarily proud to support Harris,