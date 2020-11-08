Ohio Dems react to Biden picking Kamala Harris as running mate

What are they saying?

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: "Kamala Harris has spent her whole life lifting up the voices of the workers and families that are too often drowned out by the powerful and privileged. She took on Wall Street banks as California attorney general, and we have fought together on the Senate to make our country a more just and equal place - one that lives up to the ideals her parents taught her, from the pews of the 23rd Avenue Church of God, to marching alongside her mother for civil rights. Senator Harris will be a strong partner to Joe Biden, and she will be a role model for young girls everywhere who will finally see a leadership team in the White House that looks a little more like the vibrant country we are today, and reflects the more perfect union we strive to be."