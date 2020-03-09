Watch live: Ohio election officials discussing Cedar Point COVID-19 strategies amid planning for in-person voting this November

What will in-person voting look like this fall?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the 2020 election less than two months away, the state of Ohio’s “Ready for November Task Force” is hosting a virtual meeting Thursday morning to discuss the state's plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, led by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, is taking place right now until 11 a.m. We are streaming the meeting live in the player at the top of this story.

Among the special guests during the meeting is Jason McClure, who is Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point. He was brought into the conversation to provide insight regarding how the Sandusky amusement park has managed lines this summer to discuss how their line management strategies amid COVID-19 could influence Ohio's plan for in-person voting this November.

“We found that most of our guests don’t have a problem social distancing, but they forget about it," McClure said. "It’s not been our human nature for a long time to put these social distancing requirements in place, so they forget. They get excited and they get closer together. So we put a lot of visual cues in place.”

For that reason, consistent reminders are key. McClure said Cedar Point uses signage and audio messages.

“But really the best way is our team," McClure said. "When our team is able to remind a guest nicely and politely. … ‘Please remember while you’re waiting in line to follow line markings in the queue.'"

He added that Cedar Point staff is also asked to be aware that every guest may have a different view of the pandemic.

“You’re definitely going to run into different personalities, and people that approach these things differently. So we always talk about being respectful, but also having to hold people accountable. When you visit Cedar Point, just like voting, you’re not here by yourself. … Everybody’s in this together. I know that’s the phrase that we hear on and on, but it’s really true in these communal experiences. If everyone is going to enjoy the park, then everybody has to work together to follow the guidelines for health and safety that’s out there. I think it’s the same thing for voting. We have to be respectful when we remind people of what our policies are and those requirements, but it’s important that we do reinforce it and hold our guests accountable in that way.”

Here’s the agenda:

Secretary LaRose provides opening remarks and outlines the agenda for the Task Force meeting.

Secretary LaRose introduces Jason McClure, Vice President, General Manager, Cedar Point. McClure provides remarks regarding effective line management and social distancing.

Task Force members provide commentary.

Secretary LaRose introduces Peter Zeigler, Director, Geauga County Board of Elections. Zeigler provides remarks on the precinct election official recruitment and training efforts in Geauga County.

Task Force members provide commentary and discuss topics for next week’s meeting.

Earlier this week, LaRose’s office announced that absentee ballot request forms were starting to arrive in mailboxes for all registered voters in the state.

Still need to register to vote? You can do that HERE. The deadline is Oct. 5.

