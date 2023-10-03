Ohio Issue 2: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana legalization initiative

Ohio Issue 2 would 'commercialize, regulate, legalize, and tax the adult use of cannabis.'

CLEVELAND — There are multiple statewide issues that voters will be asked to decide this November. While much of the attention is focused on Issue 1, which will deal with abortion rights in Ohio, there is another key matter on the ballot.

So what do voters need to know about Issue 2? What changes would it make? How soon would those changes take effect?

Here's a rundown of Issue 2 in Ohio, including what both sides in the debate are saying...

WHAT IS ISSUE 2?

Ohioans will decide the question of whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.

The measure, spearheaded by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower and 15 grams of extract.

If the issue passes, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize cannabis for adult use.

WHAT WOULD CHANGE IF ISSUE 2 PASSES?

Here is how Issue 2’s changes are outlined by the certified ballot language:

Define adult use cannabis to mean marijuana as defined in Section 3719.01 of the Revised Code and establish the Division of Cannabis Control (the “Division”) within the Department of Commerce;

Authorize the Division to regulate, investigate, and penalize adult use cannabis operators, adult use testing laboratories, and individuals required to be licensed;

Legalize and regulate the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, home grow, and use of cannabis by adults at least twenty-one years of age;

Create additional protections for individuals who engage in permitted adult use cannabis conduct;

Establish the cannabis social equity and jobs program and require the Department of Development to certify program applicants based on social and economic disadvantage;

Define “social disadvantage” to include membership in a racial or ethnic minority group, disability status, gender, or long-term residence in an area of high unemployment;

Shield certain confidential information from disclosure to the public, including but not limited to any information reported to or collected by the Division that identifies or would tend to identify any adult use cannabis consumer and prohibit the Department of Development from releasing certain application information as public records;

Require the Division to provide preferential treatment to applicants who have qualified for the cannabis social equity and jobs program based on social disadvantage when issuing level III adult use cannabis cultivator licenses and dispensary licenses;

Prohibit certain local government entities from limiting specific research, levying a tax, or charge on adult use operations, their owner, or their property not generally charged on other business, and prohibit certain local government entities from prohibiting or limiting adult use cannabis home grow or prohibiting or restricting an activity authorized by the proposed law;

Authorize a landlord or an employer to prohibit the adult use of cannabis in certain circumstances, and prohibit the operation of a motor vehicle while using or under the influence of adult use cannabis and from using any other combustible adult use cannabis while a passenger in a motor vehicle;

Limit criminal liability for certain financial institutions that provide financial services to any lawful adult use cannabis operator or testing laboratory licensed under the proposed law; •

Require the Division to enter into an agreement with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to create a program for cannabis addiction services;

Provide for the creation of five funds in the state treasury: the adult use tax fund; the cannabis social equity and jobs fund; the host community cannabis fund; the substance abuse and addiction fund; and the division of cannabis control and tax commissioner fund;

Provide for taxation of 10 percent on the sale of adult use cannabis by dispensaries in addition to usual sales taxes and require that all monies collected from the 10 percent tax levied to be deposited into the adult use tax fund and quarterly distributed as follows: 36 percent to the cannabis social equity and jobs fund; 36 percent to the host community cannabis facilities fund; 25 percent to the substance abuse and addiction fund; and three percent to the division of cannabis control and tax commission fund.

ARGUMENT TO VOTE YES ON ISSUE 2

The following argument in favor of Ohio Issue 2 was prepared by Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol:

This proposed law models the best practices of 23 other states to create a system that regulates and taxes marijuana just like alcohol.

Generate New Tax Revenue. Adult use marijuana sales will be taxed at 10% on top of existing state and county sales taxes. Will generate several hundred million dollars in annual revenue for state and local governments. Tax revenue will be used to increase funding for public safety, road improvements, drug treatment and prevention and investment in communities disproportionately impacted by Ohio’s marijuana policy.

Adult use marijuana sales will be taxed at 10% on top of existing state and county sales taxes. Remedy Failed Marijuana Policy. Our current marijuana laws can ruin lives based on one mistake. This measure will end unfairly harsh punishments for minor marijuana offenses, freeing local law enforcement to focus on serious, violent, and unsolved crimes.

Our current marijuana laws can ruin lives based on one mistake. This measure will end unfairly harsh punishments for minor marijuana offenses, freeing local law enforcement to focus on serious, violent, and unsolved crimes. Expand Access for Medical Use. For many seriously ill people, including veterans with PTSD and cancer patients, access to medical marijuana is still a challenge. Often, marijuana is the only medicine that relieves their pain and suffering without debilitating side effects. Issue 2 could help ease the pain and suffering of someone you love.

For many seriously ill people, including veterans with PTSD and cancer patients, access to medical marijuana is still a challenge. Often, marijuana is the only medicine that relieves their pain and suffering without debilitating side effects. Issue 2 could help ease the pain and suffering of someone you love. Must Be 21 to Buy or Consume. Regulated marijuana businesses can’t market to minors and will lose their licenses if they sell to them.

Regulated marijuana businesses can’t market to minors and will lose their licenses if they sell to them. Rigorous Government Oversight. Existing state regulators – experienced from nearly a decade overseeing Ohio’s current medical marijuana program – will regulate every step of production, testing, and sales.

Existing state regulators – experienced from nearly a decade overseeing Ohio’s current medical marijuana program – will regulate every step of production, testing, and sales. End the Black Market. Passing this measure will create a legal marijuana market in Ohio with clear, regulated and enforced safety standards, thus drying up the black market.

Passing this measure will create a legal marijuana market in Ohio with clear, regulated and enforced safety standards, thus drying up the black market. Preserve Local Control. Enables cities to decide for themselves whether to permit dispensaries in their communities.

ARGUMENT TO VOTE NO ON ISSUE 2

The following argument against Ohio Issue 1 was prepared by Senator Dr. Terry Johnson, Senator Mark Romanchuk, and Representative William Seitz

Don’t buy it Ohio

Issue 2 is a bad plan that puts profits over people. It legalizes an addiction-for-profit industry at the expense of our families and poses substantial risks to the public health and safety of all Ohioans, especially children and adolescents, given marijuana’s high potential for abuse. When casting your NO vote, remember that Issue 2:

Is meant to make a few greedy investors rich, not to make Ohio better.

Ensures we will be overrun with marijuana, as California and Colorado have proven.

Recklessly exposes kids to a mind-altering substance in kid-friendly forms, such as candy and cookies.

Promotes recreational use of a drug that causes withdrawal, distorted perceptions, respiratory damage, anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, and schizophrenia.

Increases the likelihood that users will endanger others by driving while under the influence.

Heightens the risk of workplace injuries and employer liability.

Enables “home grow,” which will inevitably create a cottage industry of “home growers” dealing marijuana laced with even more dangerous substances.

Undermines and threatens the existence of our burgeoning medical marijuana program.

These, and other societal costs, far outweigh any taxable benefit, especially at a pitiful 10% tax rate. That is why hospitals, doctors, mental-health professionals, faith leaders, parents, educators, business owners, law enforcement, prosecutors, and policymakers alike strenuously oppose Issue 2.

This is simply a move to commercialize marijuana for billions in profit. It’s today’s version of Big Tobacco. We can’t trust this industry. More time and research is needed. A better plan is needed. Let’s not rush a decision that we’ll later regret. On November 7th, don’t just say NO, vote NO on Issue 2.

HOW SOON WOULD ISSUE 2 TAKE EFFECT?

If passed, Issue 2 would take effect 30 days after the election.

WHEN ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open throughout Ohio for the Nov. 7 general election from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Remember, you are still permitted to vote as long as you're in line before the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE IS MY POLLING PLACE?

You can find your polling location HERE.

WHAT FORM OF ID SHOULD I BRING SO I CAN VOTE?

You need to have a form of ID with you to cast a ballot on election day. Acceptable forms of identification as listed by the Secretary of State's office are as follows:

Ohio driver's license;

State of Ohio ID card;

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV;

A US passport;

A US passport card;

US military ID card;

Ohio National Guard ID card; or

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have the following:

An expiration date that has not passed;

A photograph of the voter;

The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

Ohio law prohibits acceptance of the following forms of ID:

Driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio;

Social Security card

Birth certificate

Insurance card

Utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Other government document

Any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections

WHAT IF I FORGET MY ID?

"If you do not provide one of the above forms of photo ID, you will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot," according to the Secretary of State. "However, for that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than four days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification. If you do not have a photo ID because of a religious objection to being photographed, you may complete an affidavit of religious objection and have your provisional ballot count."

WHAT IS THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE?

Tuesday, Oct. 10.

WHAT ARE THE DATES FOR ABSENTEE VOTING AND EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING?

Wednesday, Oct. 11: Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting begin.

Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting begin. Sunday, Nov. 5: Last day for early in-person voting.

Last day for early in-person voting. Monday, Nov. 6: Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.

Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date. Tuesday, Nov. 7: If not mailed, absentee ballots must be returned to your local board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

If not mailed, absentee ballots must be returned to your local board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13: This is the last day for the board of elections to receive absentee ballots that have been postmarked on or before Nov. 6.

HOW DO I TRACK MY ABSENTEE BALLOT?

Simple. There's a tracking tool for all Ohio voters to use HERE.

WHERE CAN I VOTE EARLY IN-PERSON?

You can check HERE.

WHAT TIME WILL RESULTS COME IN?

We expect to see the first results shortly after 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted, according to the Secretary of State's office.

WHERE CAN I WATCH FOR RESULTS?

WKYC will share the special election results with updates on Issue 1 after the polls close, which you can check at wkyc.com/elections. Be sure to follow WKYC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for complete coverage. Here's what you can expect from 3News:

Breaking election results will be available through push alerts with the free WKYC app. You can download our news app here: Android, Apple.

Results and reaction as our reporters bring you the latest details regarding Ohio Issue 1. Watch for these updates during our newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A complete wrap up the following morning on GO! from 4:30-7 a.m.

Subscribe to our free 3News to GO! newsletter HERE to have the election results and other top headlines sent straight to your e-mail inbox.

SHOW OFF YOUR 'I VOTED' STICKER

Did you get your "I Voted" sticker? Send us a picture on Facebook, Twitter or by texting it to us at 216-344-3300 (please include your name and location). If you voted absentee, you can download a virtual "I Voted" sticker to show off HERE.