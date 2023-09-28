What does Ohio Issue 1 mean in the November general election? Here's what it would change

Ohio Issue 1 'would establish an individual right to one's own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You've probably seen advertising for Ohio Issue 1 in recent weeks ahead of the upcoming Nov. 7 general election. But what does Ohio Issue 1 mean for you? What changes would it make? How soon would those changes take effect?

We answer those questions and more to break down both sides of the issue throughout the story below...

WHAT IS ISSUE 1?

Issue 1 puts the debate about abortion rights into the hands of Ohio voters.

Ohio Issue 1 "would establish an individual right to one's own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion."

This ballot initiative comes after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, and individual states were given the opportunity to decide their own laws on the matter.

WHAT WOULD CHANGE IF ISSUE 1 PASSES?

Here is how Issue 1’s changes are outlined by the certified ballot language:

Establish in the Constitution of the State of Ohio an individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;

Create legal protections for any person or entity that assists a person with receiving reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;

Prohibit the State from directly or indirectly burdening, penalizing or prohibiting abortion before an unborn child is determined to be viable, unless the State demonstrates that it is using the least restrictive means;

Grant a pregnant woman’s treating physician the authority to determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether an unborn child is viable;

Only allow the State to prohibit an abortion after an unborn child is determined by a pregnant woman’s treating physician to be viable and only if the physician does not consider the abortion necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health;

Always allow an unborn child to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability if, in the treating physician’s determination, the abortion is necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life of health.

ARGUMENT TO VOTE YES ON ISSUE 1

The following argument in favor of Ohio Issue 1 was prepared by the Petitioners' Committee of Nancy Kramer, Dr. Aziza Wahby, Dr. David Hackney, Jennifer McNally and Ebony Speakes-Hall:

Vote YES to keep government out of our family's personal decisions. Ohioans agree that abortion is a personal, private decision that should be up to women and their families, not the government.

Ohioans are voting YES because:

YES ensures people can make the decisions that are best for them and their families when it comes to contraception and abortion.

YES protects patients and families from extreme abortion bans. If this amendment fails, abortion could be banned even in cases of rape, incest or when a woman's life is at risk.

People from across the state, including Republicans, Democrats, Independents and more than 4,000 doctors, nurses and faith leaders back this amendment. Ohioans know that no matter how you feel about abortion personally, government should not have the power to make these personal medical decisions for the people you love.

YES prevents government from jailing participants who seek abortion or miscarriage care, and doctors who provide that care.

This fall, vote YES to keep government out of our family's personal decisions. Ohioans deserve the freedom to make personal, medical decisions about pregnancy and abortion free from government interference.

Vote "YES" for reproductive freedom.

ARGUMENT TO VOTE NO ON ISSUE 1

The following argument against Ohio Issue 1 was prepared by Senator Kristina Roegner, Senator Michele Reynolds and Representative Melanie Miller:

Issue 1 is a dangerous attack on the unborn, women and parents. It's an extreme attempt to create abortion-on-demand and to eliminate reasonable health and safety standards for pregnant women. It ends parental notification and excludes parents from their child's medical decisions.

At its core, Issue 1 allows for-profit abortion providers, liked Planned Parenthood, to self-regulate and perform abortions up to viability and beyond at the sole discretion of the abortionist.

Don't enshrine late-term abortion in Ohio's Constitution. Don't erase parental rights. Don't subject women to dangerous, unregulated medical procedures. Vote NO.

When casting your NO vote, remember that Issue 1:

Establishes abortion-on-demand through all nine months

Removes even basic limits on abortion. It allows for-profit abortion providers to make the final call on procedures, standards and timing.

Allows dismemberment abortions; painful, late-term abortions and abortions after a child is born alive by overriding current laws.

Permits abortion because of the child's sex, race or disability.

Erases parental rights

Ends parental notification and prevents parents from being involved in their child's medical decisions, like an abortion or irreversible sex-change operations.

Cuts parents out of the most important decisions in their children's lives, while allowing abortion promoters to pressure those children behind closed doors.

Eliminates basic health and safety protections for women

Abolishes care and safety standards for treatment of pregnant women, like requiring that abortions must be performed in-person by a licensed doctor who can transfer a woman to a hospital if something goes wrong.

A NO vote protects Ohio's Constitution from a dangerous amendment that creates abortion-on-demand and eliminates parental rights. Issue 1 hurts women and removes parents from their children's medical decisions.

Save human life, protect women and defend parental rights.

Vote NO on Issue 1.

HOW SOON WOULD ISSUE 1 TAKE EFFECT?

If passed, Issue 1 would take effect 30 days after the election.

HOW IS THIS DIFFERENT FROM THE ISSUE 1 FROM AUGUST?

You may remember Ohio voters recently defeated a different Issue 1 during the Aug. 8 special election. Had that issue passed, Ohio would have required more than 60 percent of the vote to pass future constitutional amendments in the state instead of a simple majority.

While these issues are different, both have an abortion connection.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose had said Issue 1 on the August ballot was "100% about keeping a radical, pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution," according to a previous report from the Associated Press.

Had Issue 1 passed in August, the upcoming abortion amendment would have required 60 percent of the vote instead of the simple majority.

"Since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion was overturned last summer, amendments protecting access to abortion in other states, even conservative ones, have passed handily -- but generally with less than 60 percent of the vote," according to the AP.

WHEN ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open throughout Ohio for the Nov. 7 general election from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Remember, you are still permitted to vote as long as you're in line before the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE IS MY POLLING PLACE?

You can find your polling location HERE.

WHAT FORM OF ID SHOULD I BRING SO I CAN VOTE?

You need to have a form of ID with you to cast a ballot on election day. Acceptable forms of identification as listed by the Secretary of State's office are as follows:

Ohio driver's license;

State of Ohio ID card;

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV;

A US passport;

A US passport card;

US military ID card;

Ohio National Guard ID card; or

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have the following:

An expiration date that has not passed;

A photograph of the voter;

The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

Ohio law prohibits acceptance of the following forms of ID:

Driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio;

Social Security card

Birth certificate

Insurance card

Utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Other government document

Any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections

WHAT IF I FORGET MY ID?

"If you do not provide one of the above forms of photo ID, you will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot," according to the Secretary of State. "However, for that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than four days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification. If you do not have a photo ID because of a religious objection to being photographed, you may complete an affidavit of religious objection and have your provisional ballot count."

WHAT IS THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE?

Tuesday, Oct. 10.

WHAT ARE THE DATES FOR ABSENTEE VOTING AND EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING?

Wednesday, Oct. 11: Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting begin.

Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting begin. Sunday, Nov. 5: Last day for early in-person voting.

Last day for early in-person voting. Monday, Nov. 6: Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.

Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date. Tuesday, Nov. 7: If not mailed, absentee ballots must be returned to your local board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

If not mailed, absentee ballots must be returned to your local board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13: This is the last day for the board of elections to receive absentee ballots that have been postmarked on or before Nov. 6.

HOW DO I TRACK MY ABSENTEE BALLOT?

Simple. There's a tracking tool for all Ohio voters to use HERE.

WHERE CAN I VOTE EARLY IN-PERSON?

You can check HERE.

WHAT TIME WILL RESULTS COME IN?

We expect to see the first results shortly after 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted, according to the Secretary of State's office.

WHERE CAN I WATCH FOR RESULTS?

WKYC will share the special election results with updates on Issue 1 after the polls close, which you can check at wkyc.com/elections. Be sure to follow WKYC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for complete coverage. Here's what you can expect from 3News:

Breaking election results will be available through push alerts with the free WKYC app. You can download our news app here: Android, Apple.

Results and reaction as our reporters bring you the latest details regarding Ohio Issue 1. Watch for these updates during our newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A complete wrap up the following morning on GO! from 4:30-7 a.m.

Subscribe to our free 3News to GO! newsletter HERE to have the election results and other top headlines sent straight to your e-mail inbox.

SHOW OFF YOUR 'I VOTED' STICKER

Did you get your "I Voted" sticker? Send us a picture on Facebook, Twitter or by texting it to us at 216-344-3300 (please include your name and location). If you voted absentee, you can download a virtual "I Voted" sticker to show off HERE.