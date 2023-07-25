Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose approves November ballot access for proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights

Secretary of State Frank LaRose confirms organizers gathered enough signatures to earn ballot access. However, the separate Issue 1 could hamper possible passage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans will officially get to vote on abortion rights this fall.

However, a separate ballot question over state constitutional amendments could still loom large over the process.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose confirmed Tuesday that a proposed amendment seeking to legalize abortion in Ohio up to the point of fetal viability (around 20-28 weeks) will be on the ballot this November. In a letter to petitioners, LaRose noted that organizers had gathered 495,938 valid signatures across 55 of the state's 88 counties, well over the threshold needed to have the issue go to voters.

The news comes just two weeks before another measure, Issue 1, is set to be decided at the polls. Issue 1's passage would require all constitutional amendments receive 60% support from voters for final approval, which could block the abortion amendment even if a simple majority of residents vote in favor.