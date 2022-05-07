August 2 special election in Ohio: Last day for voter registration before early voting begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you’re planning to vote in the upcoming primary / special election in Ohio on Aug. 2, this is your last chance to register.
That’s because the voter registration deadline is today – Tuesday, July 5. If you still need to register, you can do so HERE.
Early and in-person voting / absentee voting by mail starts Wednesday, July 6.
You may remember, the state’s repeated map redistricting issues resulted in several races being delayed from the May 3 primary election – including the offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee – that are now on the upcoming August ballot.
You can see what's on your local ballot HERE.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Gas prices continue slow decline in Northeast Ohio: See the difference compared to last week
- New fireworks law takes effect in Ohio: Here's what it means for your neighborhood
- ‘It would be a major blow’: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses President Biden’s request to drop state gas tax for 3 months
- Small plane crashes near Akron middle school; 2 people taken to hospital
- Ohio organization assists women seeking abortion services despite "heartbeat" law
- Ohio drivers can now renew their license online: Here's how the new BMV option works
Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on June 23, 2022.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter