August 2 special election in Ohio: Last day for voter registration before early voting begins

Races on the upcoming ballot include the offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you’re planning to vote in the upcoming primary / special election in Ohio on Aug. 2, this is your last chance to register.

That’s because the voter registration deadline is today – Tuesday, July 5. If you still need to register, you can do so HERE.

Early and in-person voting / absentee voting by mail starts Wednesday, July 6.

You may remember, the state’s repeated map redistricting issues resulted in several races being delayed from the May 3 primary election – including the offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee – that are now on the upcoming August ballot.

You can see what's on your local ballot HERE.

