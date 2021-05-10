Nov. 2 northwest Ohio general election guide: See the issues and candidates on your ballot

Toledo mayoral and city council races highlight contests in Lucas County. This year's general election is Nov. 2.

Ohio polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

In Ohio, absentee voting by mail begins Oct. 5 and ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 1. They must be returned by mail and received by Nov. 12, or dropped off at your county board of elections by Nov. 2. To apply for an absentee ballot, contact your local board of elections office.

Early voting in Ohio is usually at your local board of elections. Use this map to find your county’s early voting site.

You can find Ohio's boards of election here and Michigan's here . To view a sample of the ballot you will see on Election Day, look for the “sample ballot" or listings by county feature.

The Nov. 2 general election is right around the corner and WTOL 11 has compiled a list of all issues and contested races in northwest Ohio. Lucas and Wood county races are listed first, then counties are listed alphabetically.

LUCAS COUNTY : Lucas Co. issues, contested races

Issue 1 - Lucas County 911

Property tax renewal of 0.7 mill for the operation of Lucas County 911 and public safety information system for a five-year period, first collected in 2022.

Issue 2 - Lucas County Imagination Station

Property tax replacement and increase for the operation and maintenance of Imagination Station. Replacing the 0.17 mill with a 0.1975 mill for a five-year period, first collected in 2023.

Issue 3 - Toledo Zoo

Property tax renewal and decrease for the operation and maintenance of Toledo Zoological Park. Renewal replaces the 0.75 mill with a 0.65 mill for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.

Issue 4 - City of Toledo Charter Amendment

Charter amendment amending chapter III section 12 of the Toledo City Charter changing the date of the City of Toledo non-partisan Primary held in odd number years from second Tuesday after the first Monday of September to the first Tuesday after the first Monday of May. If passed this will first take effect in the 2023 election cycle.

Issue 5 - Village of Berkey 911

Additional property tax for the purpose of funding 911 emergency systems for the Village of Berkey. 3.00 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.

Issue 6 - Village of Berkey Operating Expenses

Property tax renewal for the village's operating expenses. 3.00 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2023.

Issue 7 - Monclova Township Police

Property tax renewal for police equipment and personnel. 1.50 mills for a period of one year, first collected in 2022.

Issue 8 - Springfield Township Fire/Emergency

Property tax replacement for fire and emergency services equipment and personnel. 1.80 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.

Issue 9 - Swanton Local Schools

Property tax substitution for providing necessary requirements of operation for the school district. 3.4 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.

Issue 10 - Swanton Public Library

Property tax renewal for the benefit of the Swanton Public Library for the purpose of current expenses. 1.0 mill for five years, collected in 2022.

Issue 11 - Sylvania Area Recreation

Bond levy issued by Sylvania Area Joint Recreational District for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping a new multigenerational community facility and otherwise constructing, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, equipping and otherwise improving district buildings and facilities, and acquiring clearing, improving and equipping their sites. 2.56 mills bond issue repayment, 28 years, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 12 - TARTA sales tax

Making the County of Lucas a member of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority and repealing the property tax currently collected by TARTA, which will be replaced with a 0.5% sales tax countywide, for a 10-year period.

Toledo Mayor

Wade Kapszukiewicz

Carty Finkbeiner

Toledo City Council

Toledo City Council at-large - 6 to be elected

Tony Dia

Mac Driscoll

Michele Grim

Nick Komives

Cerssandra McPherson

Katie Moline

Ron Murphy

Tim Ryan

George Sarantou

Harvey Savage Jr.

Larry Sykes

Tiffany Preston Whitman

Maumee City Council - 4 to be elected

Tracey Elmore

Jon Fiscus

Joshua Harris

Philip Leinbach

Margo Puffenberger

Oregon mayor

Michael Seferian

Steven Salander (write-in)

Yvonne Thoma Patton

Oregon City Council - 3 to be elected

Paul Drake III

Terrance Reeves

James Seaman

Scott Sullivan

Dennis Walendzak

Sylvania mayor

Katie Cappellini

Craig Stough

Sylvania City Council - 3 to be elected

Marcus Hansen

Cameron Best

Patrick Richardson

Thomas Reynolds

Mary Westphal

Shawn Murphy

Kevin Armstrong

Harding Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

Richard Johnston

Milton Keener

Michael Martinez

Monclova Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

Barbara Lang

Heidi Hess

Ron Loeffler

Trudy Yoder Vicary

Richfield Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

Steve Bettinger

Andy Bick

Andrew Lumbrezer

Spencer Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

Michael Hood

Steven Kester

D. Hilarion Smith

Springfield Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

Bob Bethel

Thomas Anderson Jr.

Georgia Rogers (write in)

Sylvania Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

John Jennewine

John Crandall

Loren Sengstock

James Crosby

Washington Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

Donald Barto

Mark Schuster

Ward Schlachter Jr. (write in)

Leo Brittson

Robert Ejhinger

George Plasencio

Waterville Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

Kim Anderson

Matt Ditzig

Kyle Hertzfeld

Waterville Township Trustees (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected

Karen Schneider

Julie Theroux

Ottawa Hills Village Council - 4 to be elected

Dana Dunbar

Heather Phillips

Edward Shimborske III

Marc Thompson

Ryan Wharry

Whitehouse Village Council - 3 to be elected

Louann Artiaga

Richard Bingham

Morgan Alexander Kosinski

Bill May

Dennis Recker

Anthony Wayne Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

Robert Kimball Jr.

Troy Lutz

Kyle Miller

Andrew Prine

Andrew Teet

Sheila Watson

Evergreen Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected

Jason Miller

Donald Smith

Matt Vaculik

Maumee Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

Matt Bush

Stephanie Piechowiak

Joy Stocker

Janet Wolff

Oregon Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

Mike Csehi

William Lewis

Ernie Materni

Carol-Ann Molnar

Diane Reeves

Dan Saevig

Oregon Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected

Linsay Cathers

Paul Magdich

Ottawa Hills Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - 2 to be elected

Corey Hupp

Adam Smidi

Jason Stumbo

Springfield Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

Mark Brooks

Rachel Geiger

Ev Harris

Sherri Koback

Sylvania Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

Rose Gaiffe

Julie Hoffman

Jill Johnson

Marilyn Kocevar

Tammy Lavalette

Sylvania Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected

Christine Brubaker

Kimberly Conklin

Toledo Public Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

Jason Sobb

Polly Taylor-Gerken

Christine Varwig

Bob Vasquez

Washington Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected