Nov. 2 northwest Ohio general election guide: See the issues and candidates on your ballot
Toledo mayoral and city council races highlight contests in Lucas County. This year's general election is Nov. 2.
LUCAS COUNTY
Lucas Co. issues, contested races
WOOD COUNTY
Wood Co. issues, contested races
DEFIANCE COUNTY
Defiance Co. issues, races
ERIE COUNTY
Erie Co. issues, races
FULTON COUNTY
Fulton Co. issues, contested races
HANCOCK COUNTY
Hancock Co. issues, races
HENRY COUNTY
Henry Co. issues, contested races
HURON COUNTY
Huron Co. issues, contested races
OTTAWA COUNTY
Ottawa Co. issues, contested races
PAULDING COUNTY
Paulding Co. issues, contested races
PUTNAM COUNTY
Putnam Co. issues, contested races
SANDUSKY COUNTY
Sandusky Co. issues, races
SENECA COUNTY
Seneca Co. issues, contested races
WILLIAMS COUNTY
Williams Co. issues, contested races
The Nov. 2 general election is right around the corner and WTOL 11 has compiled a list of all issues and contested races in northwest Ohio. Lucas and Wood county races are listed first, then counties are listed alphabetically.
You can find Ohio's boards of election here and Michigan's here. To view a sample of the ballot you will see on Election Day, look for the “sample ballot" or listings by county feature.
Early voting in Ohio is usually at your local board of elections. Use this map to find your county’s early voting site.
Ohio early voting calendar
- Oct. 5-8: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 12-15: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 18-22: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 25-29: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Oct. 30: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Oct. 31: 1 p.m-5 p.m.
- Nov. 1: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Absentee voting
In Ohio, absentee voting by mail begins Oct. 5 and ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 1. They must be returned by mail and received by Nov. 12, or dropped off at your county board of elections by Nov. 2. To apply for an absentee ballot, contact your local board of elections office.
In-person voting
Ohio polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.
LUCAS COUNTY: Lucas Co. issues, contested races
Issue 1 - Lucas County 911
Property tax renewal of 0.7 mill for the operation of Lucas County 911 and public safety information system for a five-year period, first collected in 2022.
Issue 2 - Lucas County Imagination Station
Property tax replacement and increase for the operation and maintenance of Imagination Station. Replacing the 0.17 mill with a 0.1975 mill for a five-year period, first collected in 2023.
Issue 3 - Toledo Zoo
Property tax renewal and decrease for the operation and maintenance of Toledo Zoological Park. Renewal replaces the 0.75 mill with a 0.65 mill for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.
Issue 4 - City of Toledo Charter Amendment
Charter amendment amending chapter III section 12 of the Toledo City Charter changing the date of the City of Toledo non-partisan Primary held in odd number years from second Tuesday after the first Monday of September to the first Tuesday after the first Monday of May. If passed this will first take effect in the 2023 election cycle.
Issue 5 - Village of Berkey 911
Additional property tax for the purpose of funding 911 emergency systems for the Village of Berkey. 3.00 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.
Issue 6 - Village of Berkey Operating Expenses
Property tax renewal for the village's operating expenses. 3.00 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2023.
Issue 7 - Monclova Township Police
Property tax renewal for police equipment and personnel. 1.50 mills for a period of one year, first collected in 2022.
Issue 8 - Springfield Township Fire/Emergency
Property tax replacement for fire and emergency services equipment and personnel. 1.80 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.
Issue 9 - Swanton Local Schools
Property tax substitution for providing necessary requirements of operation for the school district. 3.4 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.
Issue 10 - Swanton Public Library
Property tax renewal for the benefit of the Swanton Public Library for the purpose of current expenses. 1.0 mill for five years, collected in 2022.
Issue 11 - Sylvania Area Recreation
Bond levy issued by Sylvania Area Joint Recreational District for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping a new multigenerational community facility and otherwise constructing, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, equipping and otherwise improving district buildings and facilities, and acquiring clearing, improving and equipping their sites. 2.56 mills bond issue repayment, 28 years, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 12 - TARTA sales tax
Making the County of Lucas a member of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority and repealing the property tax currently collected by TARTA, which will be replaced with a 0.5% sales tax countywide, for a 10-year period.
Toledo Mayor
- Wade Kapszukiewicz
- Carty Finkbeiner
Toledo City Council
Toledo City Council at-large - 6 to be elected
- Tony Dia
- Mac Driscoll
- Michele Grim
- Nick Komives
- Cerssandra McPherson
- Katie Moline
- Ron Murphy
- Tim Ryan
- George Sarantou
- Harvey Savage Jr.
- Larry Sykes
- Tiffany Preston Whitman
Maumee City Council - 4 to be elected
- Tracey Elmore
- Jon Fiscus
- Joshua Harris
- Philip Leinbach
- Margo Puffenberger
Oregon mayor
- Michael Seferian
- Steven Salander (write-in)
- Yvonne Thoma Patton
Oregon City Council - 3 to be elected
- Paul Drake III
- Terrance Reeves
- James Seaman
- Scott Sullivan
- Dennis Walendzak
Sylvania mayor
- Katie Cappellini
- Craig Stough
Sylvania City Council - 3 to be elected
- Marcus Hansen
- Cameron Best
- Patrick Richardson
- Thomas Reynolds
- Mary Westphal
- Shawn Murphy
- Kevin Armstrong
Harding Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Richard Johnston
- Milton Keener
- Michael Martinez
Monclova Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Barbara Lang
- Heidi Hess
- Ron Loeffler
- Trudy Yoder Vicary
Richfield Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Steve Bettinger
- Andy Bick
- Andrew Lumbrezer
Spencer Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Michael Hood
- Steven Kester
- D. Hilarion Smith
Springfield Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Bob Bethel
- Thomas Anderson Jr.
- Georgia Rogers (write in)
Sylvania Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- John Jennewine
- John Crandall
- Loren Sengstock
- James Crosby
Washington Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Donald Barto
- Mark Schuster
- Ward Schlachter Jr. (write in)
- Leo Brittson
- Robert Ejhinger
- George Plasencio
Waterville Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Kim Anderson
- Matt Ditzig
- Kyle Hertzfeld
Waterville Township Trustees (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected
- Karen Schneider
- Julie Theroux
Ottawa Hills Village Council - 4 to be elected
- Dana Dunbar
- Heather Phillips
- Edward Shimborske III
- Marc Thompson
- Ryan Wharry
Whitehouse Village Council - 3 to be elected
- Louann Artiaga
- Richard Bingham
- Morgan Alexander Kosinski
- Bill May
- Dennis Recker
Anthony Wayne Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Robert Kimball Jr.
- Troy Lutz
- Kyle Miller
- Andrew Prine
- Andrew Teet
- Sheila Watson
Evergreen Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Jason Miller
- Donald Smith
- Matt Vaculik
Maumee Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Matt Bush
- Stephanie Piechowiak
- Joy Stocker
- Janet Wolff
Oregon Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Mike Csehi
- William Lewis
- Ernie Materni
- Carol-Ann Molnar
- Diane Reeves
- Dan Saevig
Oregon Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected
- Linsay Cathers
- Paul Magdich
Ottawa Hills Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - 2 to be elected
- Corey Hupp
- Adam Smidi
- Jason Stumbo
Springfield Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Mark Brooks
- Rachel Geiger
- Ev Harris
- Sherri Koback
Sylvania Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Rose Gaiffe
- Julie Hoffman
- Jill Johnson
- Marilyn Kocevar
- Tammy Lavalette
Sylvania Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected
- Christine Brubaker
- Kimberly Conklin
Toledo Public Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Jason Sobb
- Polly Taylor-Gerken
- Christine Varwig
- Bob Vasquez
Washington Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Mark Hughes
- Gary Kujawa
- Shane Logan
- Karen Mayfield
- Michael Murphy
WOOD COUNTY: Wood Co. issues, contested races
Wood County Committee on Aging
Tax levy renewal; 0.7 mill increase 0.3 mill; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing or maintaining senior citizen services or facilities by the Wood County Committee on Aging.
Bowling Green Parks
Tax levy replacement; 1 mill; Two years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing funds for parks and recreational purposes.
Perrysburg Garbage and Refuse
Tax levy replacement; 1 mill; Two years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Collection and disposal of garbage and refuse.
Bloom Township Fire Protection
Tax levy replacement; 1 mill; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022.
Bloom Township Current Operating Expenses
Tax levy renewal; 2 mills; Four years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current operating expenses.
Center Township Road Maintenance
Tax levy renewal; 2 mills; Four years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Road maintenance/improvements and road equipment purchases.
Freedom Township Road Maintenance
Tax levy renewal; 1 mill; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Road improvement and maintenance of township roads.
Grand Rapids Township Fire Protection
Tax levy replacement; 2 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing fire protection.
Jackson Township Fire Equipment
Tax levy renewal; 0.75 mills; Two years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing and maintaining fire apparatus.
Liberty Township EMS
Tax levy renewal; 0.4 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023. Emergency medical services.
Liberty Township Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; 0.3 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.
Perry Township Fire
Tax levy renewal; 2 mills; Three years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Fire protection.
Portage Township
Tax levy renewal; 1 mill; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022.
Troy Township EMS
Tax levy renewal; 1.8 mills; Three years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Emergency medical services.
Troy Township Police
Tax levy renewal; 1 mill; Three years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Police protection.
Bloomdale Village Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; 1.3 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.
Grand Rapids Village Streets and Bridges
Tax levy renewal; 2 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023. General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs of streets and bridges.
Hoytville Village Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; 1.8 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.
Milton Center Village Current Expenses
Tax levy-additional; 5 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.
North Baltimore Village General Fund
Income tax-additional; 0.5%; Continuing period of time; Commencing in 2022.
General fund operations and services for police, emergency medical services, park and cemetery, streets and capital outlays.
Risingsun Village Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; 6.3 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023. Current expenses.
Bowling Green City Schools
Income tax renewal; 0.5%; Continuing period of time; Commencing in 2022. Current expenses.
Lake Local Schools
Bond issue; 6 mills; 37 years maximum; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Constructing, furnishing and equipping new elementary school.
Lake Township Road District
Tax levy renewal; 1 mill; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs of streets, roads and bridges.
TARTA
Add territory; Eliminate property tax; add sales tax of 0.5%; 10 years. Transit purposes.
Bowling Green City Council
1st Ward - 1 to be elected
- Mark Hanson
- Nick Rubando
3rd Ward - 1 to be elected
- Tony Hunter
- Rachel Phipps
4th Ward - 1 to be elected
- William Herald
- Sandra Rowland
Perrysburg City Council - 3 to be elected
- Deborah Born
- Kevin Fuller
- John Meier
- Victor Senn
- Barry VanHoozen
- Mark Weber
Rossford City Council - 4 to be elected
- Robert Densic
- Christopher Heban
- Brenna Reynolds
- Bob Toth
- Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel
Bradner Village Council - 4 to be elected
- Robert Dean
- Michael Gudakunst
- Shawn Hall
- Terry James
- Lori Johnston
- William Vail
Millbury Village Council - 4 to be elected
- Timothy Clapsaddle
- Marvin Cowell
- Jocelyn Harpel
- Kevin Sanders
- Kurt Schwamberger
North Baltimore Village Council - 4 to be elected
- Paula Beaupry (write-in)
- Bill Cook
- Stacey Gazarek (write-in)
- DeeAnne Hosmer (write-in)
- Timothy Pelton
Bloom Township Trustees (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected
- Jim Carter Jr.
- Jessica McGrain
Bloom Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Michael Barnhisel
- Mitchell Emmitt
- Terry Hummel
Center Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Richard Engle
- Josh Nutter
- Doug Wulff
Jackson Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Gregory Panning
- Matthew Sheeks
- Adam Ziegler
Lake Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Lorie Davis
- Jeffery Pettit
- Stephen Poiry
- Richard Welling
- Scott Wright
Perry Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Eric Burns
- James Hunker
- Anthony Thompson
Troy Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Thomas Ballard
- James Bell
- Matthew Brinker
- Kenneth Recker
Anthony Wayne Local Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Robert Kimball Jr.
- Troy Lutz
- Kyle Miller
- Andrew Prine
- Andrew Teet
Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Norman Geer
- Ryan Myers
- Jessica Swaisgood
- Peggy Thompson
Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Brian King
- David Lee
- Jeremie Pennington
- William Zimmerman
Fostoria City Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Irene Banks
- Betsy Bringman
- Todd Burgei
- Patrick Grine
- Alexis Norris
- Sharon Stannard
- Ira Turner III
- Thomas Wade
Gibsonburg Village Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Justin Chafin
- Sheryl Krotzer
- Caesar Mendoza
- Samantha Widmer
Lakota Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Fred Keith Jr.
- Darlene Linser
- Nancy Timmons
- Timothy Woodruff
Perrysburg Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Eric Benington
- David Desser
- Sue Larimer
- Laura Meinke
- Lori Reffert
Rossford Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Dawn Burks
- Joel Haas
- Jackie Huffman
DEFIANCE COUNTY: Defiance Co. issues, races
Defiance County Four County ADAMHS Board
Tax levy renewal; Four County ADAMHS Board; 0.7 mills.
Village of Ney Additional Expenses
Tax levy - additional; Necessary expenses; 2 mills.
Washington Township Additional Expenses
Tax levy - additional; Necessary expenses; 2 mills.
Highland Township Additional Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 0.4 mills.
Highland Township Additional Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 0.5 mills.
Highland Township Additional Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 0.6 mills.
Mark Township Additional Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 2 mills.
Ayersville Local School District
Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 1.6 mills.
Ayersville Local School District
Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 1% income tax.
Defiance City Council president
- Pete Lundberg
- David McMaster
- Joe Eureste
- Jill Krutsch
- Christopher Mack
- Angie Mille
- Jeremiah Roehrig
- Steven Waxler
Hicksville Village Council - 4 to be elected
- Michael Barth
- Ron Beverly Sr.
- Toni Egly
- Charles Martin
- John Hart (write-in)
Delaware Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Jason Etchison
- Michael Moats
- Steven Rohrs
- Trent Smith
- Jacob Timbrook
Highland Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Stephen Baldwin
- Steven Flory
- Richard Hoshock
- Ken Zachrich
Mark Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- David Miller
- John Panico
- Alex Renollet
- Chuck Wonderly
Noble Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Scott Clemens
- Otta Nicely
- Mark Shinginger
- Kyle Weber
Tiffin Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Dillon Cereghlin
- Brady Woolace
- Jeremy Backhaus (write-in)
Central Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Austin Lee Imm
- Dave Karlstadt
- Kristi Kimpel
- Jeff Timbrook
Edgerton Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Amanda Giesige
- Christina Herman
- Nick Hug
- Colette Schroeder
Hicksvile Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Stephanie Karacson-Mazur
- Galen Methvin
- Gabriel Oberlin (write-in)
- Eric Vetter (write-in)
Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Mike Boff
- John Higbea
- Brian McDowell
- Eric Wiemken
ERIE COUNTY: Erie Co. issues, races
Erie County Health Board
Tax levy renewal; Providing the Board of Health with sufficient funds; 0.2 mills; Five years.
Sandusky Charter Amendment
Charter amendment; Creation of wards.
Berlin Heights Village Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 4 mills; Five years.
Kelleys Island Village Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 1.75 mills; Five years.
Kelleys Island Village EMS
Tax levy renewal and increase; Emergency medical services; 1.57 mills; Five years.
Kelleys Island Village Police
Tax levy - additional; Police department; 0.36 mills; Five years.
Bayview Village Operating Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Operating expenses; 3 mills; Five years.
Berlin Township Fire and Ambulance
Tax levy renewal; Fire protection and ambulance services; 1 mill; Five years.
Perkins Township Fire and EMS
Tax levy - additional; Fire and EMS; 2.75 mills; Five years.
Perkins Township Police
Tax levy - additional; Police protection; 2.75 mills; Five years.
Huron school district
Tax levy - additional; Avoiding an operating deficit; 5.6 mills; Five years.
Ritter Public Library
Tax levy renewal; current expenses; 0.625 mills; 10 years.
Sandusky City Commission - 3 to be elected
- Matt Ames
- Jennifer Ashburn
- Dick Brady
- Thomas LaMarca
- Dennis Murray Jr.
- Steph Poggiali
- Tim Schwanger
Kelleys Island Village Council - 4 to be elected
- Max Eaton
- Mary Gaither
- Eric Longbrake
- Greg Ritchie
- Scot Smith
- Joe Wolfe
Bay View Village Council - 4 to be elected
- Matthew Aichholz
- Kimberly Broker
- Dan Grieger
- Lola James
- Kristy Rich
- Shelda Robbins
- David Tully
- Barbara Wobser
Milan Village mayor
- Mary Bruno
- Pamela Crosby
Milan Village Council - 4 to be elected
- Joseph Patsy Chicotel
- Tim McIlrath
- Erin McManus
- Shawn O'Hara
- Carla Rospert
- Stefan Taylor
Groton Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Keith Edwards
- Roger Rowland
- Renee Schoen
- Dennis Schreiner
Huron Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Ed Enderle
- Mary Schlessman
- Edward Wimmer
Milan Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Michael Kegarise
- Gerald Kickoli
- Mike Shover
Vermillion Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Ronald Dickel
- Katie LaLonde
- Rodger Scott
- Joseph Trinter
- Malcolm Williams
Huron Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- John Adams
- Sherry Catri
- Stacey Hartley
- Ryan Hathaway
- Stacy Hinners
- Kimberly King
- Andrea Kurtz
- Elizabeth Laffay
Margaretta Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- George Harkness
- Joshua Hula
- Kent Miller
- Paul Schoenegge
- Gary Smith
- Angie Tucker
Perkins Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Ted Kastor
- Eric Lapata
- W. Lee Willis IV
Sandusky Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Jennifer Chapman
- Scott Geasan
- Brigitte Green-Churchwell
- Alan Griffiths
Vermillion Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Robin Aston
- Chris Habermehl
- Sara Stepp
- Jill Treece
FULTON COUNTY: Fulton Co. issues, contested races
Fulton County Four County ADAMHS Board
Property tax renewal; Four County ADAMHS Board; 0.7 mills; Five years.
Village of Archbold Current Expenses
Property tax renewal; Current expenses; 3.3 mills; Five years.
Village of Lyons Parks and Rec
Property tax renewal; Parks and recreation; 0.5 mills; Five years.
Village of Lyons Current Expenses
Property tax renewal; Current operating expenses; 4.1 mills; Five years.
Amboy Township Fire
Property tax replacement; Fire department; 1 mill; Five years.
Fulton Township Fire
Tax levy - additional; Fire expenses; 1 mill; Five years.
Gorham Township Pleasant View Cemetery
Property tax replacement; Pleasant View Cemetery; 0.5 mills; Five years.
Royalton Township Fire
Property tax replacement; Fire expenses; 1.7 mills; Five years.
York Township Roads
Property tax replacement; Roads; 1 mill; Five years.
Pettisville School District
Property tax - additional; General improvements; 2.5 mills; Five years.
Swanton school district - Public Library
Property tax renewal; Swanton Public Library; 1 mill; Five years.
Swanton School District General Improvements
Property tax replacement; General improvements to schools; 3.4 mills; Five years.
Wauseon School District - Public Library
Property tax renewal; Wauseon Public Library; 1 mill; Five years.
Wauseon School District
Income tax - additional; Current expenses and improvements; 2%; Five years.
Delta council - 3 to be elected
- Kyle Comers (write-in)
- Michael Tanner
- Arthur Thomas (write-in)
- Ashley Todd
Metamora council - 4 to be elected
- Lynda Arquette
- Catherine Mossing
- Karen Noward
- Cynthia Pawlaczyk
- John Pupos
Amboy Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Tony Bolger
- Richard Raab
- Jeffrey Simon
Dover Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Jim Allan
- Owen Borton
- Chad Elling
- Stephen Gustwiller
- Kevin Raker
Gorham Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Trevor Hibbard
- William McKinney
- Dennis Miller
- Jason Simon
- Brian Towers
Swancreek Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Marvin Green
- Rick Kazmierczak
- Brian Meyer
- Lenny Mitchell
York Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Jeff Mazurowski
- Robert Trowbridge
- Kevin Vandock
Anthony Wayne Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Robert Kimball Jr.
- Troy Lutz
- Kyle Miller
- Andrew Prine
- Andrew Teet
Fayette Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Matthew Johnson
- Terry Kovar
- Jennifer Wagner
Liberty Center Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Neal Carter
- Clark Myles
- John Weaver
- Andrea Zacharias
Pettisville Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- A.J. Genter
- Brent Hoylman
- Justin Rufenacht
- Pam Skates
- Todd Sterken
HANCOCK COUNTY: Hancock Co. issues, races
Hancock County - Agency on Aging
Levy renewal; Hancock County Agency on Aging; 1.2 mills; Five years.
Fostoria Amendment for Form of Government
Amendment to change government from council-mayor to council-city manager form of government.
Arlington Village Parks and Rec
Levy replacement; Parks and recreation; 2 mills; Continuing period of time.
Amanda Township Fire
Levy renewal; Fire protection; 1.5 mills; Five years.
Ada School District
Levy renewal; 3/4% income tax; Five years.
Ada Public Library
Levy renewal; Current expenses; 1 mill; Five years.
Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District
Levy renewal; Fire protection; 2 mills; Five years.
PMP Joint Ambulance District
Levy renewal; Ambulance services; 4.4 mills; Three years.
Amanda Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Jon Hagerty
- Steven Ruggles
- Daniel Watson
Blanchard Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Bruce Dale Arnold
- Evan Jackson
- Kevin Schoonover
Cass Township - 2 to be elected
- Jason Lotz
- Scott Snoke
- John Beagle (write-in)
Liberty Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Jeffrey Hunker
- Shawn McFarland
- Joseph Morton
- Evan Stump
Van Buren Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Nolan Redd
- David Weihrauch
- John Wilson
McComb Mayor
- Gordon Myers
- Cathy Schroll
McComb Village Council - 4 to be elected
- Tyler Brumbaugh
- Carol Cary
- Anike Midge Ewing-Brown
- Michael Fasig
- Elizabeth Fenstermaker
- Sara Klay
- Brenda Mygrant
- James Schroll
- Greg Shannon
Vanlue Village Council - 4 to be elected
- Melissa Caudill
- Robert Greene
- Rebecca Nye
- Melissa Sunderhaus
- Amy Wiseley
Ada Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Chase Archer
- Adam Baumgartner
- L. Denise D'Arca
- Neal Dumbaugh
- Ron Fleming
- Peg Gordon
- Ted Griffith
- Michael Willeke
Bluffton Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Bradley Dailey
- Mitch Glesige
- Roni Kaufman
- Wesley Klinger
Findlay Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Matthew Cooper
- Patricia Klein
- Sara Peltier
- Susan Russel
Fostoria Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Irene Banks
- Betsy Bringman
- Todd Burgei
- Patrick Grine
- Alexis Norris
- Sharon Stannard
- Ira Turner III
- Thomas Wade
Arcadia Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Linda Bishop
- Corey Boes
- Ryan George
- Chad Rosebrook
Arlington Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Kevin Hartman
- Cindy Hindall
- Kyle Kelley Powell
- Mark Russell
Cory-Rawson Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Kari Kempf
- Brent Thomas
- Andy Wagner
- Adrienne Witteman
Elmwood Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Brian King
- David Lee
- Jeremie Pennington
- William Zimmerman
Van Buren Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- Melanie Adams
- Diane Boguski
- Jamie Lynn Cunningham
- Laura Ebright
- Andy Fisher
- Melinda Williams
Van Buren Board of Education (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected
- Shelly Hindall
- Michael Leifheit
HENRY COUNTY: Henry Co. issues, contested races
Damascus Township Fire and Rescue
Tax levy - additional; Fire and rescue; 1.5 mills; Continuing period of time.
ADAMHS Board
Tax levy renewal; current expenses; 0.7 mills; Five years.
Deshler Village Swimming Pool
Tax levy renewal; Swimming pool; 0.5 mills; Five years.
Deshler Village Parks and Rec
Tax levy renewal; Parks and recreation; 0.5 mills; Five years.
Pettisville school district
Tax levy - additional; Permanent improvements; 2.5 mills; Five years.
Bowling Green school district
Tax levy renewal; Income tax; 0.5%; Continuing period time.
Pleasant Township Roads and Bridges
Tax levy renewal; Roads and bridges; 2 mills; Five years.
Harrison Township Fire and EMS
Tax levy renewal; Fire and EMS; 2.5 mills; Five years.
Henry County Health Department
Tax levy renewal; Health department; 1.2 mills; Five years.
Liberty Township
Tax levy - additional; 0.75 mills; Five years.
New Bavaria Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 3 mills; Five years.
Damascus Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Kyle Sworden
- David Weilnau
- Terence Green
- Joshua Rettig
- Ryan Arno
- Keith Johnson
Marion Township Trustees - 2 to be elected
- Douglas Prigge
- Thomas Mangas
- Joshua Michaelis
- Ronald Schwiebert
Bowling Green Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Peggy Thompson
- Norman Geer
- Jessica Swaisgood
- Ryan Myers
Holgate Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected
- Darlene Hoffman
- Liza Gerken-Schuller
- Joseph Pennington
Liberty Center Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- John Weaver
- Andrea Zacharias
- Clark Myles
- Neal Carter
Pettisville Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected
- A.J. Geneter
- Brent Hoylman
- Pam Skates
- Todd Sterken
- Justin Rufenacht
HURON COUNTY: Huron Co. issues, contested races
Monroeville school district
Lax levy renewal; emergency requirements; 2.9 mills; 10 years.
Vermillion River Ambulance district
Tax levy renewal; Ambulance and EMS; 1 mill; Five years.
Bellevue Parks and Rec
Tax levy renewal; Parks and recreation; 1 mill; Five years.
Wakeman Fire District
Tax levy renewal; Fire equipment; 2.5 mills; Five years.
Clarksfield-Wellington Herrick Memorial Library
Tax levy renewal; Herrick Memorial Library; 1.25 mills; Five years.
New London school district
Tax levy - additional; Permanent improvements; 1.5 mills; Five years.
Greenfield Township Fire and EMS
Tax levy renewal; Fire and EMS; 2.5 mills; Four years.
Richmond Township Fire and EMS
Tax levy renewal; Fire protection and EMS; 1.6 mills; Five years.
Greenwich Village Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 1.6 mills; Five years.
Bronson Township Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 1 mill; Five years.
Townsend Township Fire and EMS
Tax levy renewal; Fire and EMS; 1.5 mills; Five years.
Norwalk City Council - elect 4
- Stephen Euton
- Jordy Horowitz
- Bryan Lamb
- Stephen Schumm
- Samantha Wilhelm
Bellevue City Council - elect 3
- Erin Downing
- Kendall Shepherd
- Lee Waldrup (write-in)
- Dustin Branco (write-in)
Willard City Council Ward 4 - elect 1
- Michael Elmlinger
- Tara Hines
Greenwich Village Council - elect 4
- Chance Fishbaugh
- Mike King
- Regina Lueck
- Lynne Phillips
- Randy Wilson
- Travis Wilson
Milan Village Council - elect 4
- Joseph Patsy Chicotel
- Tim McIlrath
- Erin McManus
- Shawn O'Hara
- Carla Rospert
- Stefan Taylor
- Milan mayor
- Pamela Crosby
- Mary Bruno
North Fairfield Village Council - elect 4
- Casey Hacker
- Mary Elizabeth Millis
- Jeremy Antill
- Sharleen Coy
- Adam Rouse
- Daniel Traxler
Bronson Township Trustees - elect 2
- Justin Myers
- Steve Rospert
- Steve Scheel
Clarksfield Township Trustees - elect 2
- James McClafin
- John McClafin
- Lee Merrill
Fitchville Township Trustees - elect 2
- Jerry Frisch
- Josh Grosswiler
- Terry Grosswiler
- David Harlan
- William Hartman
- Bruce Urich
Greenfield Township Trustees - elect 2
- Jeremiah Huffman
- Chris Morgan
- Dale Smith
Lyme Township Trustees - elect 2
- Roger Hunker
- Joe Lepley
- William Seaman
- Bradley Smith
Norwalk Township Trustees (unexpired term) - elect 1
- Mike Kluding
- Daren Smith
Norwich Township Trustee - elect 2
- Gerald Mahl
- Clifford Martin
- Richard Wiles
Richmond Township Trustees - elect 2
- Ben Kochel
- Matt Schwab
- Neal Weaver
Buckeye Central Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Lisa Aichholz
- Adam Dallas
- Christopher Martin
- Matthew Snyder
New London Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - elect 1
- Abbie Fawcett
- Molly Given
Norwalk Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Alison Crawford
- Jim Lawrence
- Steve Linder
- Shannon Mason
- Jeremy Norris
- Ralph Ritzenthaler
- Beth Schnellinger
Seneca East Schools Board of Education - elect 2
- Kelly Shock
- Daniel Stacklin
- Don Englet
Wellington Exempted Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Mike Davidson
- Jennifer Kazmierczak
- Penny McClafin
- Phillip Mohrman
- Brett Murner
- Ayers Ratliff
Willard Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Victoria Branham
- Marsha Danhoff
- Dustin Hamons
- Dave Lawrence
- Richard Willoughby
OTTAWA COUNTY: Ottawa Co. issues, contested races
Port Clinton Roads
Tax levy - additional; roads; 4 mills; continuing.
Port Clinton Fire and EMS
Tax levy renewal; Fire and EMS; 1.9 mills; Five years.
Village of Elmore Roads
Tax levy renewal; Roads; 2.5 mills; Five years.
Village of Elmore Solid Waste
Tax levy renewal; Solid waste; 3 mills; Five years.
Village of Marblehead Streets and Sidewalks
Tax levy - additional; Streets and sidewalks; 2 mills; Five years.
Allen Township Cemeteries
Tax levy replacement and increase; Cemeteries; 0.75 mills; Five years.
Clay Township Cemetery
Tax levy renewal; Cemetery; 0.5 mills; Five years.
Put-in-Bay Township Town Hall
Tax levy renewal; Town hall upkeep; 1 mill; Five years.
Put-in-Bay Township Fire
Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 2 mills' Five years.
Benton-Carroll-Salem school district
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 4.33 mills; Continuing.
Genoa school district
Tax levy - additional; Current expenses; 5.25 mills; Five years.
Lake school district
Bond issue; New school construction; $36 million; 37 years.
Portage Fire District
Tax levy - additional; Fire protection; 2.25 mills; continuing.
Clay Center Village Council
- James Clabaugh
- Mark Franks
- Sheila Franks
- Christopher Milliron
Elmore Village Council
- Robert Babjack
- Benjamin Drill
- Thomas Jackson
- Danny Prater Jr.
- Jacob Wargacki
Genoa Village Council
- Brent Huston
- John Lewis
- Thomas Spurgeon
Marblehead Village Council
- E. Lynn App
- Dean Dorko
- David Redett
- John Starcher
Put-in-Bay Village Council
- Jeffrey Biery
- Craig Cox
- Jeffry Koehler
- Jacob Market
Rocky Ridge Village Council
- Tabitha Davis
- Branda Sue Fastinger
- Tyler Sarnes
- Phylis Watkins
Bay Township Trustees
- Denton Glovinsky
- Melvin McCord Jr.
- Benny Petersen
Carroll Township
- Phil DeLuca
- Jordan Moore
- Sandra Shearon
Catawba Island Township Trustees
Matthew Montowski
William Rofkar
Ann Rumpf
Clay Township Trustees
- Joseph Badger
- Chad Gargas
- Joel Mann
Harris Township Trustees
- Carol Baker
- Donald Greenhill II
- Beverly Haar
Portage Township Trustees
- Keith Heilman
- Karl Kopchak
- Dale Muetzel
- Melanie Watling
Salem Township Trustees
- John Humphrey
- Steven Wagner
- Randall Wilburn
- Todd Winke
Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools Board of Education
- Jeffrey Dornbusch
- Kim Dusseau
- Jamie Tooman
Danbury Schools Board of Education
- R. King Baer
- Angela Brickner
- Paul Dunfee
- Julie Lenner McDonald
- Mary Lou Rinaldo
- Cal Smith
Genoa School Board of Education
- Ronald Rightnowar
- Cheryl Routson
- Jeffrey Trainer
Port Clinton Schools Board of Education
- Gary Coon
- Michele Mueller
- Victoria Peterson
- Paul Shaw
PAULDING COUNTY: Paulding Co. issues, contested races
Paulding County Health Department
Tax levy renewal; Health department - various programs; 0.5 mills; 10 years.
Paulding County Jail
Tax levy renewal; Sheriff's Department - jail; 1.35 mills; Five years.
Latty Township EMS
Tax levy renewal; Grover Hill Village EMS; 0.5 mills; Five years.
Paulding Township Current Expenses
Tax levy replacement; Latty Village - current expenses; 2.1 mills; Five years.
Paulding Township Roads
Tax levy replacement; Latty Village - roads; 5 mills; Five years.
Paulding Police
Tax levy replacement; Police; 2.9 mills.
Paulding Police
Tax levy replacement; Police; 2.6 mills.
Paulding Police
Tax levy replacement; Police; 2.6 mills.
Payne Current Expenses
Tax levy replacement; Current expenses; 3 mills; Five years.
Payne Police
Tax levy replacement; Police; 1 mill; Five years.
Benton Township
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 1 mill; Five years.
Jackson Township Fire
Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 0.6 mills; Five years.
Washington Township Fire
Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 1 mill; Five years.
Antwerp Village Council - elect 4
- Jason Franks
- Steven Jordan
- Sara Keeran
- Rudie Reeb
- Dean Rister
- Michael Rohrs
- Larry Smith
- Bryce Steiner
- Charles Keith West
Payne Mayor
- Parker Martin
- Austin Scheiner
Payne Village Council - elect 4
- Priscilla Kadolph
- Lora Lyons
- Nancy Speice
- Allen Wobler
- Jennifer Zartman
Auglaize Township Trustees - elect 2
- Everett Bennett
- David Schroeder
- Michael Weible
Brown Township Trustees - elect 2
- Craig Dobbelaere
- Beau Leatherman
- Robb Weisenburger
Emerald Township Trustees - elect 2
- Ronnie Breedlove
- Kenneth Laker
- Rick Weippert
Jackson Township Trustees (unexpired term) - elect 1
- Corbin Rhonehouse
- Stephen Sprow
Jackson Township - elect 2
- Allen Beamer
- Rex Boroff II
- Leon Goyings
- Charles Holtsberry
- Dennis Sanderson
Wayne Trace Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Rhonda Stabler
- Elecia Wobler
- Melanie Forrer (write-in)
- Jeremy Moore (write-in)
PUTNAM COUNTY: Putnam Co. issues, contested races
Miller City Village Current Expenses
Property tax renewal; Current expenses; 1.8 mills; Five years.
Continental Village Current Expenses
Property tax renewal; Current expenses; 1.5 mills; Five years.
Continental Village Police
Property tax renewal; Police; 2 mills; Five years.
Continental Village Roads
Property tax - additional; roads; 2 mills; Five years.
Ottawa Village Fire
Property tax renewal; Fire department; 1.1 mills; Five years.
Monterey Township Fire
Property tax - additional; Fire department; 1 mill; Five years.
Perry Township Fire
Property tax renewal; Fire department; 2 mills; Five years
Union Township Fire
Property tax renewal; Fire protection; 0.25 mills; Five years.
Palmer Township Roads
Property tax renewal; Roads; 1 mill; Five years.
Greensburg Township Roads
Property tax replacement; Roads; 1 mill; Five years.
Jackson Township - Kalida Fire
Property tax - additional; Kalida Fire District; 1.75 mills; continuing.
Jackson Township - Ottoville Fire
Property tax - additional; Ottoville Fire District; 1.5 mills; Continuing.
Columbus Grove - Pleasant Township Joint Fire
Property tax - additional; Pleasant Township Joint Fire District; 1.5 mills; Five years.
Columbus Grove Firehouse
Bond issue; constructing new firehouse; $1.3 million; 20 years.
Columbus Grove Village Council - elect 4
- Peter Langhals
- Skyler Mayberry
- Brian Schroeder
- Todd Wolfe
- Joanne McKanna (write-in)
Leipsic Village Council - elect 4
- Susan Christman
- Jason Goodwin
- Rick Moyer
- Alan Pringle
- Rick Recker
- Ada Hilton (write-in)
Ottovile Village Council - elect 4
- J. Tyler Albridge
- Julianne Brickner
- Dan Honigford
- Darren Leis
- Jerry Markward
- Adria Petrick
West Leipsic Vilage Council - elect 4
- Robert Balbaugh
- Betty Berger
- John Weekly
- Teresa Weekly
- Delores Meloney (write-in)
Jackson Township Trustees - elect 2
- Craig Brinkman
- Keith Hamburg
- Leonard Horstman
Monroe Township Trustees
- Rob Howell
- Kim Okuley
- Ryan Ordway
Palmer Township Trustees - elect 2
- David Niese
- Louie Niese
- Leo Schroeder
Perry Township Trustees - elect 2
- Ira Good
- Derek Heitzman
- Harold Kahle
- William Rippetoe
Pleasant Township Trustees - elect 2
- R. Brent Glass
- Jeff Hoyt
- Jordan Pingle
- Bruce Schroeder
- Cory Smith
Riley Township Trustees - elect 2
- Daniel Karhoff
- Mark Kinsinger
- Scott Meyer
- William Schroeder
Wayne Trace Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Rhonda Stabler
- Elecia Wobler
- Melanie Forrer (write-in)
- Jeremy Moore (write-in)
SANDUSKY COUNTY: Sandusky Co. issues, races
Sandusky County Criminal Justice Services
Tax levy renewal; Criminal justice services; 0.55 mills.
Bellevue Parks and Rec
Tax levy renewal; Parks and recreation; 1 mill.
Fremont Roads
Income tax levy - additional; Roads; 0.5%.
Ballville Township Fire and EMS
Tax levy renewal; Fire and EMS; 1.75 mills.
Old Fort School District
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses and improvements; 6.3 mills.
Green Creek Township Fire and EMS
Tax levy renewal; Fire protection and EMS; 1.65 mills.
Jackson Township Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 1.5 mills.
Burgoon Village Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 10 mills.
Sandusky Township Fire
Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 1 mill.
Scott Township Fire
Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 1 mill.
Scott Township Refuse Collection
Tax levy renewal; Refuse collection; 0.5 mills.
Helena Village Current Expenses
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 2 mills.
Bellevue City Council - elect 3
- Erin Downing
- Kendall Shepherd
- Lee Waldrup (write-in)
- Dustin Branco (write-in)
Fremont Treasurer
- Holly Elder
- Kristine Weiss
Fremont City Council - 1st Ward
- Justin Smith
- Cassandrea Tucker
Fremont City Council - 2nd Ward
- Andy Roberts
- James Sleek
Fremont City Council - 4th Ward
- Timothy Honaker
- Christopher Liebold
Clyde City Council
- Scott Black
- Bobbie Boyer
- Steve Keegan
- Doug McCauler
- Chris Shay
- Gary Smith
Ballville Township Trustees - elect 2
- David John Fleming
- W. Robert Kusmer
- April Pratt
- Mary Ann Reser
- Bill Rusch Jr.
- Ezekiel Villarreal
Green Creek Township Trustees - elect 2
- Ken Bonnigson
- Zachary Funkhouser
- Robert Shaw
Sandusky Township Trustees - elect 2
- Robert Bordner
- Paul Lotycz
- Thomas Walsh
- Michael Willis
York Township fiscal officer
- Harleigh Keegan
- Andrew Morfier
Clyde-Green Springs Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Michael Cleveland
- Kenneth DeChant III
- Megan Miller
- Aaron Morgan
- Dennis Mosier
- Patricia Prunty
- Mark Rosche (write-in)
Fremont Schools Board of Education - elect 2
- Lori Ann Bloom
- Rodney Kusic
- Thomas Price
Gibsonburg Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Justin Chafin
- Sheryl Krotzer
- Caesar Mendoza
- Samantha Widmer
SENECA COUNTY: Seneca Co. issues, contested races
Liberty Township Current Expenses
Tax levy - additional; Current expenses; 1 mill; Five years.
Attica Village Operations and Improvements
Income tax levy; Operations and improvements; 1%.
Old Fort School District
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 6.3 mills; Five years.
Fostoria Charter Amendment
Charter amendment; Switching from council-mayor form of government to council-city manager.
Tiffin Charter Amendments
Charter amendments; Switching from partisan primaries to open primaries; other procedural changes.
Tiffin City Council - elect 3
- John Bing
- Ben Gillig
- Kevin Grover
- Zackery Perkins
- Jeff Rhoades
- Cheyane Thacker
Fostoria City Council 4th Ward
- Thomas Lake
- Michael Spencer
Republic Village Council - elect 4
- Debra Bogurt Durr
- Donald Holmer
- Renee Lacy
- Michael Oberlander
- Kevin Thompson (write-in)
Big Spring Township Trustees - elect 2
- Anthony Faeth
- Stephen Schalk
- Steven Wagner
Bloom Township Trustees - elect 2
- Troy Kagy
- Herman Kinn
- Greg Smith
Clinton Township Trustees - elect 2
- Jim Distel
- Jason Fox
- Dennis Kingseed
- Dan Schmitz
Eden Township Trustees - elect 2
- Kenneth Bish
- Ryan Miller
- David Ziegler
- Louis Martin (write-in)
Hopewell Township Trustees - elect 2
- David Alvarado
- Arthur Lee Dewald
- Troy Huth
Jackson Township Trustees - elect 2
- Richard Findley
- Amber Ginnever
- Stephen Naderer
- Ann Watkins
Liberty Township Trustees - elect 2
- Jeffrey Huber
- Jeffrey Lynch
- Dennis Brickner
Loudon Township Trustees - elect 2
- Andrew Brose
- Jason Painter
- Kevin Reinhart
Scipio Township Trustees - elect 2
- Robert Hall
- Dale Laibe
- Bradley Bowerman
Seneca Township Trustees - elect 2
- James Faber
- James Lee Kingseed
- Brent Parker
- Mike Steyer
Arcadia Schools Board of Education
- Linda Bishop
- Corey Boes
- Ryan George
- Chad Rosebrook
Buckeye Central Schools Board of Education
- Lisa Aichholz
- Adam Dallas
- Christopher Martin
- Matthew Snyder
- Michael Kalb
Clyde-Green Springs Schools Board of Education
- Michael Cleveland
- Kenneth DeChant III
- Megan Miller
- Aaron Morgan
- Dennis Mosier
- Patricia Prunty
- Mark Rosche (write-in)
Fostoria Schools Board of Education
- Irene Banks
- Betsy Bringman
- Todd Burgei
- Patrick Grine
- Alexis Norris
- Sharon Stannard
- Ira Turner III
- Thomas Wade
Hopewell Loudon Schools Board of Education
- Jill Beidelschies
- Linda Depinet
- Richard Osterwalder
- Susan Platt
- Justin Wyman
Lakota Schools Board of Education
- Fred Keith Jr.
- Timothy Woodruff
- Nancy Timmons (write-in)
- Darlene Linser (write-in)
Mohawk Schools Board of Education
- Lori Arnold
- Josh Messersmith
- Christopher Riedel
- Eric King
Old Fort Schools Board of Education
Evan Baker
Larry Bowman
Andrea Hoerig
April Hull
Mandy Stacy
Valerie Steyer
Tiffin Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Steven Borawski Jr.
- Dean Henry
- Jeffrey Hoyda
- Larry Kisabeth
- Civtor Perez
- George Sherwood
- Christopher Widman
- Dustin Williams
WILLIAMS COUNTY: Williams Co. issues, contested races
Williams County Library
Tax levy renewal; Williams County Library; 1 mil; Five years.
Williams County Ohio State Extension
Tax levy renewal; Ohio State Extension; 0.4 mills; Five years.
Bridgewater Township Fire
Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 1 mill; Five years.
Brady Township Fire
Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 0.5 mills; Five years.
Florence Township - Edon Union Cemetery
Tax levy renewal; Edon Union Cemetery; 0.5 mills; Five years.
Stryker School District
Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 4.2 mills; Five years.
Bryan School District
Tax levy substitute; Current expenses; 6.9 mills; Continuing.
Pulaski Township
To provide for the division of unincorporated areas of the township into districts or zones.
Williams County Four County ADAMHS Board
Tax levy; Four County Board of ADAMHS; Current expenses; 0.7 mills; Five years.
Edgerton City Council - elect 4
- Pamela Wampler
- Sharon Blinzer
- Jason Gruver
- Thomas Karnes
- Jeffrey Childress
Edon City Council - elect 4
- Lee Lawrence
- Daniel Ankney
- Michael Lirot
- Austin Thiel
- David Loughborough
Center Township Trustees - elect 2
- Jeffrey Burkholder
- Ryan Muehlfeld
- Jim Saul
Madison Township Trustees - elect 2
- Rodney Baker Sr.
- Colt Fackler
- Mark Schmucker
Northwest Township Trustees - elect 2
- Paul Green Jr.
- Robert Kissinger II
- Duane Forest Reamer
Pulaski Township Trustees - elect 2
- Tom Saul
- James Epling
- Scott Noble
- Brad Louys
St. Joseph Township Trustees - elect 2
- Cade LaLonde
- Richard Moffett
- Roger Muehlfeld
- Kip Pahl
Superior Township Trustees - elect 2
- Dave Apple
- Brandon Eitniear
- Michael Trausch
Edgerton Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Nick Hug
- Colette Schroeder
- Amanda Giesige
- Christina Herman
North Central Schools Board of Education - elect 3
- Homer Hendricks
- Timothy Livengood
- Kati Burt
- Jason Bailey
- Charles Haynes