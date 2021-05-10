x
Nov. 2 northwest Ohio general election guide: See the issues and candidates on your ballot

Toledo mayoral and city council races highlight contests in Lucas County. This year's general election is Nov. 2.

WTOL Newsroom

The Nov. 2 general election is right around the corner and WTOL 11 has compiled a list of all issues and contested races in northwest Ohio. Lucas and Wood county races are listed first, then counties are listed alphabetically.

You can find Ohio's boards of election here and Michigan's here. To view a sample of the ballot you will see on Election Day, look for the “sample ballot" or listings by county feature.

Early voting in Ohio is usually at your local board of elections. Use this map to find your county’s early voting site. 

Ohio early voting calendar

  • Oct. 5-8: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Oct. 12-15: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
  • Oct. 18-22: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
  • Oct. 25-29: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Oct. 30: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Oct. 31: 1 p.m-5 p.m.
  • Nov. 1: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Absentee voting

In Ohio, absentee voting by mail begins Oct. 5 and ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 1. They must be returned by mail and received by Nov. 12, or dropped off at your county board of elections by Nov. 2. To apply for an absentee ballot, contact your local board of elections office.

In-person voting

Ohio polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

LUCAS COUNTY Lucas Co. issues, contested races

Credit: Lucas County

Issue 1 - Lucas County 911

Property tax renewal of 0.7 mill for the operation of Lucas County 911 and public safety information system for a five-year period, first collected in 2022.

Issue 2 - Lucas County Imagination Station

Property tax replacement and increase for the operation and maintenance of Imagination Station. Replacing the 0.17 mill with a 0.1975 mill for a five-year period, first collected in 2023.

Issue 3 - Toledo Zoo 

Property tax renewal and decrease for the operation and maintenance of Toledo Zoological Park. Renewal replaces the 0.75 mill with a 0.65 mill for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.

Issue 4 - City of Toledo Charter Amendment

Charter amendment amending chapter III section 12 of the Toledo City Charter changing the date of the City of Toledo non-partisan Primary held in odd number years from second Tuesday after the first Monday of September to the first Tuesday after the first Monday of May. If passed this will first take effect in the 2023 election cycle.

Issue 5 - Village of Berkey 911

Additional property tax for the purpose of funding 911 emergency systems for the Village of Berkey. 3.00 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.

Issue 6 - Village of Berkey Operating Expenses

Property tax renewal for the village's operating expenses. 3.00 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2023.

Issue 7 - Monclova Township Police

Property tax renewal for police equipment and personnel. 1.50 mills for a period of one year, first collected in 2022.

Issue 8 - Springfield Township Fire/Emergency

Property tax replacement for fire and emergency services equipment and personnel. 1.80 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.

Issue 9 - Swanton Local Schools

Property tax substitution for providing necessary requirements of operation for the school district. 3.4 mills for a period of five years, first collected in 2022.

Issue 10 - Swanton Public Library

Property tax renewal for the benefit of the Swanton Public Library for the purpose of current expenses. 1.0 mill for five years, collected in 2022.

Issue 11 - Sylvania Area Recreation

Bond levy issued by Sylvania Area Joint Recreational District for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping a new multigenerational community facility and otherwise constructing, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, equipping and otherwise improving district buildings and facilities, and acquiring clearing, improving and equipping their sites. 2.56 mills bond issue repayment, 28 years, first due in calendar year 2022.

Credit: WTOL

Issue 12 - TARTA sales tax

Making the County of Lucas a member of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority and repealing the property tax currently collected by TARTA, which will be replaced with a 0.5% sales tax countywide, for a 10-year period.

Toledo Mayor

  • Wade Kapszukiewicz
  • Carty Finkbeiner
Credit: WTOL
Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner and current Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz

Toledo City Council

Toledo City Council at-large - 6 to be elected

  • Tony Dia
  • Mac Driscoll
  • Michele Grim
  • Nick Komives
  • Cerssandra McPherson
  • Katie Moline
  • Ron Murphy
  • Tim Ryan
  • George Sarantou
  • Harvey Savage Jr.
  • Larry Sykes
  • Tiffany Preston Whitman

Maumee City Council - 4 to be elected

  • Tracey Elmore
  • Jon Fiscus
  • Joshua Harris
  • Philip Leinbach
  • Margo Puffenberger

Oregon mayor

  • Michael Seferian
  • Steven Salander (write-in)
  • Yvonne Thoma Patton

Oregon City Council - 3 to be elected

  • Paul Drake III
  • Terrance Reeves
  • James Seaman
  • Scott Sullivan
  • Dennis Walendzak

Sylvania mayor

  • Katie Cappellini
  • Craig Stough

Sylvania City Council - 3 to be elected

  • Marcus Hansen
  • Cameron Best
  • Patrick Richardson
  • Thomas Reynolds
  • Mary Westphal
  • Shawn Murphy
  • Kevin Armstrong

Harding Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Richard Johnston
  • Milton Keener
  • Michael Martinez

Monclova Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Barbara Lang
  • Heidi Hess
  • Ron Loeffler
  • Trudy Yoder Vicary

Richfield Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Steve Bettinger
  • Andy Bick
  • Andrew Lumbrezer

Spencer Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Michael Hood
  • Steven Kester
  • D. Hilarion Smith

Springfield Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Bob Bethel
  • Thomas Anderson Jr.
  • Georgia Rogers (write in)

Sylvania Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • John Jennewine
  • John Crandall
  • Loren Sengstock
  • James Crosby

Washington Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Donald Barto
  • Mark Schuster
  • Ward Schlachter Jr. (write in)
  • Leo Brittson
  • Robert Ejhinger
  • George Plasencio

Waterville Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Kim Anderson
  • Matt Ditzig
  • Kyle Hertzfeld

Waterville Township Trustees (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected

  • Karen Schneider
  • Julie Theroux

Ottawa Hills Village Council - 4 to be elected

  • Dana Dunbar
  • Heather Phillips
  • Edward Shimborske III
  • Marc Thompson
  • Ryan Wharry

Whitehouse Village Council - 3 to be elected

  • Louann Artiaga
  • Richard Bingham
  • Morgan Alexander Kosinski
  • Bill May
  • Dennis Recker

Anthony Wayne Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Robert Kimball Jr.
  • Troy Lutz
  • Kyle Miller
  • Andrew Prine
  • Andrew Teet
  • Sheila Watson

Evergreen Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Jason Miller
  • Donald Smith
  • Matt Vaculik

Maumee Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Matt Bush
  • Stephanie Piechowiak
  • Joy Stocker
  • Janet Wolff

Oregon Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Mike Csehi
  • William Lewis
  • Ernie Materni
  • Carol-Ann Molnar
  • Diane Reeves
  • Dan Saevig

Oregon Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected

  • Linsay Cathers
  • Paul Magdich

Ottawa Hills Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - 2 to be elected

  • Corey Hupp
  • Adam Smidi
  • Jason Stumbo

Springfield Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Mark Brooks
  • Rachel Geiger
  • Ev Harris
  • Sherri Koback

Sylvania Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Rose Gaiffe
  • Julie Hoffman
  • Jill Johnson
  • Marilyn Kocevar
  • Tammy Lavalette

Sylvania Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected

  • Christine Brubaker
  • Kimberly Conklin

Toledo Public Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Jason Sobb
  • Polly Taylor-Gerken
  • Christine Varwig
  • Bob Vasquez

Washington Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Mark Hughes
  • Gary Kujawa
  • Shane Logan
  • Karen Mayfield
  • Michael Murphy

WOOD COUNTY Wood Co. issues, contested races

Credit: wtol

Wood County Committee on Aging 

Tax levy renewal; 0.7 mill increase 0.3 mill; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing or maintaining senior citizen services or facilities by the Wood County Committee on Aging.

Bowling Green Parks

Tax levy replacement; 1 mill; Two years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing funds for parks and recreational purposes.

Perrysburg Garbage and Refuse

Tax levy replacement; 1 mill; Two years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Collection and disposal of garbage and refuse.

Bloom Township Fire Protection

Tax levy replacement; 1 mill; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022.

Bloom Township Current Operating Expenses

Tax levy renewal; 2 mills; Four years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current operating expenses.

Center Township Road Maintenance

Tax levy renewal; 2 mills; Four years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Road maintenance/improvements and road equipment purchases.

Freedom Township Road Maintenance

Tax levy renewal; 1 mill; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Road improvement and maintenance of township roads.

Grand Rapids Township Fire Protection

Tax levy replacement; 2 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing fire protection.

Jackson Township Fire Equipment

Tax levy renewal; 0.75 mills; Two years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing and maintaining fire apparatus.

Liberty Township EMS

Tax levy renewal; 0.4 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023. Emergency medical services.

Liberty Township Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; 0.3 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.

Perry Township Fire

Tax levy renewal; 2 mills; Three years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Fire protection.

Portage Township

Tax levy renewal; 1 mill; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022.

Troy Township EMS

Tax levy renewal; 1.8 mills; Three years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Emergency medical services. 

Troy Township Police

Tax levy renewal; 1 mill; Three years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Police protection.

Bloomdale Village Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; 1.3 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.

Grand Rapids Village Streets and Bridges

Tax levy renewal; 2 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023. General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs of streets and bridges.

Hoytville Village Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; 1.8 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.

Milton Center Village Current Expenses

Tax levy-additional; 5 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.

North Baltimore Village General Fund

Income tax-additional; 0.5%; Continuing period of time; Commencing in 2022.

General fund operations and services for police, emergency medical services, park and cemetery, streets and capital outlays.

Risingsun Village Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; 6.3 mills; Five years; Commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023. Current expenses.

Bowling Green City Schools

Income tax renewal; 0.5%; Continuing period of time; Commencing in 2022. Current expenses.

Credit: WTOL11

Lake Local Schools

Bond issue; 6 mills; 37 years maximum; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Constructing, furnishing and equipping new elementary school.

Lake Township Road District

Tax levy renewal; 1 mill; Five years; Commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs of streets, roads and bridges.

TARTA

Add territory; Eliminate property tax; add sales tax of 0.5%; 10 years. Transit purposes.

Bowling Green City Council

1st Ward - 1 to be elected

  • Mark Hanson
  • Nick Rubando

3rd Ward - 1 to be elected

  • Tony Hunter
  • Rachel Phipps

4th Ward - 1 to be elected

  • William Herald
  • Sandra Rowland

Perrysburg City Council - 3 to be elected

  • Deborah Born
  • Kevin Fuller
  • John Meier
  • Victor Senn
  • Barry VanHoozen
  • Mark Weber

Rossford City Council - 4 to be elected

  • Robert Densic
  • Christopher Heban
  • Brenna Reynolds
  • Bob Toth
  • Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel

Bradner Village Council - 4 to be elected

  • Robert Dean
  • Michael Gudakunst
  • Shawn Hall
  • Terry James
  • Lori Johnston
  • William Vail

Millbury Village Council - 4 to be elected

  • Timothy Clapsaddle
  • Marvin Cowell
  • Jocelyn Harpel
  • Kevin Sanders
  • Kurt Schwamberger

North Baltimore Village Council - 4 to be elected

  • Paula Beaupry (write-in)
  • Bill Cook
  • Stacey Gazarek (write-in)
  • DeeAnne Hosmer (write-in)
  • Timothy Pelton

Bloom Township Trustees (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected

  • Jim Carter Jr.
  • Jessica McGrain

Bloom Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Michael Barnhisel
  • Mitchell Emmitt
  • Terry Hummel

Center Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Richard Engle
  • Josh Nutter
  • Doug Wulff

Jackson Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Gregory Panning
  • Matthew Sheeks
  • Adam Ziegler

Lake Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Lorie Davis
  • Jeffery Pettit
  • Stephen Poiry
  • Richard Welling
  • Scott Wright

Perry Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Eric Burns
  • James Hunker
  • Anthony Thompson

Troy Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Thomas Ballard
  • James Bell
  • Matthew Brinker
  • Kenneth Recker

Anthony Wayne Local Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Robert Kimball Jr.
  • Troy Lutz
  • Kyle Miller
  • Andrew Prine
  • Andrew Teet

Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Norman Geer
  • Ryan Myers
  • Jessica Swaisgood
  • Peggy Thompson

Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Brian King
  • David Lee
  • Jeremie Pennington
  • William Zimmerman

Fostoria City Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Irene Banks
  • Betsy Bringman
  • Todd Burgei
  • Patrick Grine
  • Alexis Norris
  • Sharon Stannard
  • Ira Turner III
  • Thomas Wade

Gibsonburg Village Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Justin Chafin
  • Sheryl Krotzer
  • Caesar Mendoza
  • Samantha Widmer

Lakota Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Fred Keith Jr.
  • Darlene Linser
  • Nancy Timmons
  • Timothy Woodruff

Perrysburg Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Eric Benington
  • David Desser
  • Sue Larimer
  • Laura Meinke
  • Lori Reffert

Rossford Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Dawn Burks
  • Joel Haas
  • Jackie Huffman

DEFIANCE COUNTY Defiance Co. issues, races

Hancock Co. ADAMHS has been awarded a $4M grant to be used towards children's mental health.

Defiance County Four County ADAMHS Board

Tax levy renewal; Four County ADAMHS Board; 0.7 mills.

Village of Ney Additional Expenses

Tax levy - additional; Necessary expenses; 2 mills.

Washington Township Additional Expenses 

Tax levy - additional; Necessary expenses; 2 mills.

Highland Township Additional Expenses 

Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 0.4 mills.

Highland Township Additional Expenses 

Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 0.5 mills.

Highland Township Additional Expenses 

Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 0.6 mills.

Mark Township Additional Expenses 

Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 2 mills.

Ayersville Local School District

Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 1.6 mills.

Ayersville Local School District

Tax levy renewal; Necessary expenses; 1% income tax.

Defiance City Council president

  • Pete Lundberg
  • David McMaster
  • Joe Eureste
  • Jill Krutsch
  • Christopher Mack
  • Angie Mille
  • Jeremiah Roehrig
  • Steven Waxler

Hicksville Village Council - 4 to be elected

  • Michael Barth
  • Ron Beverly Sr.
  • Toni Egly
  • Charles Martin
  • John Hart (write-in)

Delaware Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Jason Etchison
  • Michael Moats
  • Steven Rohrs
  • Trent Smith
  • Jacob Timbrook

Highland Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Stephen Baldwin
  • Steven Flory
  • Richard Hoshock
  • Ken Zachrich

Mark Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • David Miller
  • John Panico
  • Alex Renollet
  • Chuck Wonderly

Noble Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Scott Clemens
  • Otta Nicely
  • Mark Shinginger
  • Kyle Weber

Tiffin Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Dillon Cereghlin
  • Brady Woolace
  • Jeremy Backhaus (write-in)

Central Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Austin Lee Imm
  • Dave Karlstadt
  • Kristi Kimpel
  • Jeff Timbrook

Edgerton Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Amanda Giesige
  • Christina Herman
  • Nick Hug
  • Colette Schroeder
Edgerton Schools

Hicksvile Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Stephanie Karacson-Mazur
  • Galen Methvin
  • Gabriel Oberlin (write-in)
  • Eric Vetter (write-in)

Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Mike Boff
  • John Higbea
  • Brian McDowell
  • Eric Wiemken

ERIE COUNTY Erie Co. issues, races

Credit: Erie County Health Department

Erie County Health Board

Tax levy renewal; Providing the Board of Health with sufficient funds; 0.2 mills; Five years.

Sandusky Charter Amendment

Charter amendment; Creation of wards.

Berlin Heights Village Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 4 mills; Five years.

Kelleys Island Village Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 1.75 mills; Five years.

Kelleys Island Village EMS

Tax levy renewal and increase; Emergency medical services; 1.57 mills; Five years.

Kelleys Island Village Police

Tax levy - additional; Police department; 0.36 mills; Five years.

Credit: WBNS

Bayview Village Operating Expenses

Tax levy renewal; Operating expenses; 3 mills; Five years.

Berlin Township Fire and Ambulance

Tax levy renewal; Fire protection and ambulance services; 1 mill; Five years.

Perkins Township Fire and EMS

Tax levy - additional; Fire and EMS; 2.75 mills; Five years.

Perkins Township Police

Tax levy - additional; Police protection; 2.75 mills; Five years.

Huron school district

Tax levy - additional; Avoiding an operating deficit; 5.6 mills; Five years.

Ritter Public Library

Tax levy renewal; current expenses; 0.625 mills; 10 years.

Sandusky City Commission - 3 to be elected

  • Matt Ames
  • Jennifer Ashburn
  • Dick Brady
  • Thomas LaMarca
  • Dennis Murray Jr.
  • Steph Poggiali
  • Tim Schwanger

Kelleys Island Village Council - 4 to be elected

  • Max Eaton
  • Mary Gaither
  • Eric Longbrake
  • Greg Ritchie
  • Scot Smith
  • Joe Wolfe

Bay View Village Council - 4 to be elected

  • Matthew Aichholz
  • Kimberly Broker
  • Dan Grieger
  • Lola James
  • Kristy Rich
  • Shelda Robbins
  • David Tully
  • Barbara Wobser

Milan Village mayor

  • Mary Bruno
  • Pamela Crosby

Milan Village Council - 4 to be elected

  • Joseph Patsy Chicotel
  • Tim McIlrath
  • Erin McManus
  • Shawn O'Hara
  • Carla Rospert
  • Stefan Taylor

Groton Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Keith Edwards
  • Roger Rowland
  • Renee Schoen
  • Dennis Schreiner

Huron Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Ed Enderle
  • Mary Schlessman
  • Edward Wimmer

Milan Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Michael Kegarise
  • Gerald Kickoli
  • Mike Shover

Vermillion Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Ronald Dickel
  • Katie LaLonde
  • Rodger Scott
  • Joseph Trinter
  • Malcolm Williams

Huron Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • John Adams
  • Sherry Catri
  • Stacey Hartley
  • Ryan Hathaway
  • Stacy Hinners
  • Kimberly King
  • Andrea Kurtz
  • Elizabeth Laffay

Margaretta Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • George Harkness
  • Joshua Hula
  • Kent Miller
  • Paul Schoenegge
  • Gary Smith
  • Angie Tucker

Perkins Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Ted Kastor
  • Eric Lapata
  • W. Lee Willis IV

Sandusky Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Jennifer Chapman
  • Scott Geasan
  • Brigitte Green-Churchwell
  • Alan Griffiths

Vermillion Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Robin Aston
  • Chris Habermehl
  • Sara Stepp
  • Jill Treece

FULTON COUNTY Fulton Co. issues, contested races

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton County Four County ADAMHS Board 

Property tax renewal; Four County ADAMHS Board; 0.7 mills; Five years.

Village of Archbold Current Expenses

Property tax renewal; Current expenses; 3.3 mills; Five years.

Village of Lyons Parks and Rec

Property tax renewal; Parks and recreation; 0.5 mills; Five years.

Village of Lyons Current Expenses

Property tax renewal; Current operating expenses; 4.1 mills; Five years.

Amboy Township Fire

Property tax replacement; Fire department; 1 mill; Five years.

Fulton Township Fire

Tax levy - additional; Fire expenses; 1 mill; Five years.

Gorham Township Pleasant View Cemetery

Property tax replacement; Pleasant View Cemetery; 0.5 mills; Five years.

Royalton Township Fire

Property tax replacement; Fire expenses; 1.7 mills; Five years.

York Township Roads

Property tax replacement; Roads; 1 mill; Five years.

Pettisville School District

Property tax - additional; General improvements; 2.5 mills; Five years.

Swanton school district - Public Library

Property tax renewal; Swanton Public Library; 1 mill; Five years.

Swanton School District General Improvements

Property tax replacement; General improvements to schools; 3.4 mills; Five years.

Wauseon School District - Public Library

Property tax renewal; Wauseon Public Library; 1 mill; Five years.

Wauseon School District

Income tax - additional; Current expenses and improvements; 2%; Five years.

Delta council - 3 to be elected

  • Kyle Comers (write-in)
  • Michael Tanner
  • Arthur Thomas (write-in)
  • Ashley Todd

Metamora council - 4 to be elected

  • Lynda Arquette
  • Catherine Mossing
  • Karen Noward
  • Cynthia Pawlaczyk
  • John Pupos

Amboy Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Tony Bolger
  • Richard Raab
  • Jeffrey Simon

Dover Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Jim Allan
  • Owen Borton
  • Chad Elling
  • Stephen Gustwiller
  • Kevin Raker

Gorham Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Trevor Hibbard
  • William McKinney
  • Dennis Miller
  • Jason Simon
  • Brian Towers

Swancreek Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Marvin Green
  • Rick Kazmierczak
  • Brian Meyer
  • Lenny Mitchell

York Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Jeff Mazurowski
  • Robert Trowbridge
  • Kevin Vandock

Anthony Wayne Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Robert Kimball Jr.
  • Troy Lutz
  • Kyle Miller
  • Andrew Prine
  • Andrew Teet

Fayette Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Matthew Johnson
  • Terry Kovar
  • Jennifer Wagner

Liberty Center Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Neal Carter
  • Clark Myles
  • John Weaver
  • Andrea Zacharias

Pettisville Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • A.J. Genter
  • Brent Hoylman
  • Justin Rufenacht
  • Pam Skates
  • Todd Sterken

HANCOCK COUNTY Hancock Co. issues, races

Hancock County - Agency on Aging 

Levy renewal; Hancock County Agency on Aging; 1.2 mills; Five years.

Fostoria Amendment for Form of Government

Amendment to change government from council-mayor to council-city manager form of government.

Arlington Village Parks and Rec

Levy replacement; Parks and recreation; 2 mills; Continuing period of time.

Amanda Township Fire

Levy renewal; Fire protection; 1.5 mills; Five years.

Ada School District

Levy renewal; 3/4% income tax; Five years.

Ada Public Library

Levy renewal; Current expenses; 1 mill; Five years.

Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District

Levy renewal; Fire protection; 2 mills; Five years.

PMP Joint Ambulance District

Levy renewal; Ambulance services; 4.4 mills; Three years.

Amanda Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Jon Hagerty
  • Steven Ruggles
  • Daniel Watson

Blanchard Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Bruce Dale Arnold
  • Evan Jackson
  • Kevin Schoonover

Cass Township - 2 to be elected

  • Jason Lotz
  • Scott Snoke
  • John Beagle (write-in)

Liberty Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Jeffrey Hunker
  • Shawn McFarland
  • Joseph Morton
  • Evan Stump

Van Buren Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Nolan Redd
  • David Weihrauch
  • John Wilson

McComb Mayor

  • Gordon Myers
  • Cathy Schroll

McComb Village Council - 4 to be elected

  • Tyler Brumbaugh
  • Carol Cary
  • Anike Midge Ewing-Brown
  • Michael Fasig
  • Elizabeth Fenstermaker
  • Sara Klay
  • Brenda Mygrant
  • James Schroll
  • Greg Shannon

Vanlue Village Council - 4 to be elected

  • Melissa Caudill
  • Robert Greene
  • Rebecca Nye
  • Melissa Sunderhaus
  • Amy Wiseley

Ada Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Chase Archer
  • Adam Baumgartner
  • L. Denise D'Arca
  • Neal Dumbaugh
  • Ron Fleming
  • Peg Gordon
  • Ted Griffith
  • Michael Willeke

Bluffton Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Bradley Dailey
  • Mitch Glesige
  • Roni Kaufman
  • Wesley Klinger

Findlay Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Matthew Cooper
  • Patricia Klein
  • Sara Peltier
  • Susan Russel

Fostoria Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Irene Banks
  • Betsy Bringman
  • Todd Burgei
  • Patrick Grine
  • Alexis Norris
  • Sharon Stannard
  • Ira Turner III
  • Thomas Wade

Arcadia Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Linda Bishop
  • Corey Boes
  • Ryan George
  • Chad Rosebrook

Arlington Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Kevin Hartman
  • Cindy Hindall
  • Kyle Kelley Powell
  • Mark Russell

Cory-Rawson Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Kari Kempf
  • Brent Thomas
  • Andy Wagner
  • Adrienne Witteman

Elmwood Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Brian King
  • David Lee
  • Jeremie Pennington
  • William Zimmerman

Van Buren Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • Melanie Adams
  • Diane Boguski
  • Jamie Lynn Cunningham
  • Laura Ebright
  • Andy Fisher
  • Melinda Williams

Van Buren Board of Education (unexpired term) - 1 to be elected

  • Shelly Hindall
  • Michael Leifheit

HENRY COUNTY Henry Co. issues, contested races

Credit: Jon Monk

Damascus Township Fire and Rescue

Tax levy - additional; Fire and rescue; 1.5 mills; Continuing period of time.

ADAMHS Board

Tax levy renewal; current expenses; 0.7 mills; Five years.

Deshler Village Swimming Pool

Tax levy renewal; Swimming pool; 0.5 mills; Five years.

Deshler Village Parks and Rec

Tax levy renewal; Parks and recreation; 0.5 mills; Five years.

Pettisville school district

Tax levy - additional; Permanent improvements; 2.5 mills; Five years.

Bowling Green school district

Tax levy renewal; Income tax; 0.5%; Continuing period time.

Pleasant Township Roads and Bridges

Tax levy renewal; Roads and bridges; 2 mills; Five years.

Harrison Township Fire and EMS

Tax levy renewal; Fire and EMS; 2.5 mills; Five years.

Henry County Health Department

Tax levy renewal; Health department; 1.2 mills; Five years.

Liberty Township 

Tax levy - additional; 0.75 mills; Five years.

New Bavaria Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 3 mills; Five years.

Damascus Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Kyle Sworden
  • David Weilnau
  • Terence Green
  • Joshua Rettig
  • Ryan Arno
  • Keith Johnson

Marion Township Trustees - 2 to be elected

  • Douglas Prigge
  • Thomas Mangas
  • Joshua Michaelis
  • Ronald Schwiebert

Bowling Green Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Peggy Thompson
  • Norman Geer
  • Jessica Swaisgood
  • Ryan Myers

Holgate Schools Board of Education - 2 to be elected

  • Darlene Hoffman
  • Liza Gerken-Schuller
  • Joseph Pennington

Liberty Center Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • John Weaver
  • Andrea Zacharias
  • Clark Myles
  • Neal Carter

Pettisville Schools Board of Education - 3 to be elected

  • A.J. Geneter
  • Brent Hoylman
  • Pam Skates
  • Todd Sterken
  • Justin Rufenacht

HURON COUNTY Huron Co. issues, contested races

Credit: Monroeville schools

Monroeville school district

Lax levy renewal; emergency requirements; 2.9 mills; 10 years.

Vermillion River Ambulance district

Tax levy renewal; Ambulance and EMS; 1 mill; Five years.

Bellevue Parks and Rec

Tax levy renewal; Parks and recreation; 1 mill; Five years.

Credit: Dominic Sberna

Wakeman Fire District

Tax levy renewal; Fire equipment; 2.5 mills; Five years.

Clarksfield-Wellington Herrick Memorial Library

Tax levy renewal; Herrick Memorial Library; 1.25 mills; Five years.

New London school district

Tax levy - additional; Permanent improvements; 1.5 mills; Five years.

Greenfield Township Fire and EMS

Tax levy renewal; Fire and EMS; 2.5 mills; Four years.

Richmond Township Fire and EMS

Tax levy renewal; Fire protection and EMS; 1.6 mills; Five years.

Greenwich Village Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 1.6 mills; Five years.

Bronson Township Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 1 mill; Five years.

Townsend Township Fire and EMS

Tax levy renewal; Fire and EMS; 1.5 mills; Five years.

Norwalk City Council - elect 4

  • Stephen Euton
  • Jordy Horowitz
  • Bryan Lamb
  • Stephen Schumm
  • Samantha Wilhelm

Bellevue City Council - elect 3

  • Erin Downing
  • Kendall Shepherd
  • Lee Waldrup (write-in)
  • Dustin Branco (write-in)

Willard City Council Ward 4 - elect 1

  • Michael Elmlinger
  • Tara Hines

Greenwich Village Council - elect 4

  • Chance Fishbaugh
  • Mike King
  • Regina Lueck
  • Lynne Phillips
  • Randy Wilson
  • Travis Wilson

Milan Village Council - elect 4

  • Joseph Patsy Chicotel
  • Tim McIlrath
  • Erin McManus
  • Shawn O'Hara
  • Carla Rospert
  • Stefan Taylor
  • Milan mayor
  • Pamela Crosby
  • Mary Bruno

North Fairfield Village Council - elect 4

  • Casey Hacker
  • Mary Elizabeth Millis
  • Jeremy Antill
  • Sharleen Coy
  • Adam Rouse
  • Daniel Traxler

Bronson Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Justin Myers
  • Steve Rospert
  • Steve Scheel

Clarksfield Township Trustees - elect 2

  • James McClafin
  • John McClafin
  • Lee Merrill

Fitchville Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Jerry Frisch
  • Josh Grosswiler
  • Terry Grosswiler
  • David Harlan
  • William Hartman
  • Bruce Urich

Greenfield Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Jeremiah Huffman
  • Chris Morgan
  • Dale Smith

Lyme Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Roger Hunker
  • Joe Lepley
  • William Seaman
  • Bradley Smith

Norwalk Township Trustees (unexpired term) - elect 1

  • Mike Kluding
  • Daren Smith

Norwich Township Trustee - elect 2

  • Gerald Mahl
  • Clifford Martin
  • Richard Wiles

Richmond Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Ben Kochel
  • Matt Schwab
  • Neal Weaver

Buckeye Central Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Lisa Aichholz
  • Adam Dallas
  • Christopher Martin
  • Matthew Snyder

New London Schools Board of Education (unexpired term) - elect 1

  • Abbie Fawcett
  • Molly Given

Norwalk Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Alison Crawford
  • Jim Lawrence
  • Steve Linder
  • Shannon Mason
  • Jeremy Norris
  • Ralph Ritzenthaler
  • Beth Schnellinger

Seneca East Schools Board of Education - elect 2

  • Kelly Shock
  • Daniel Stacklin
  • Don Englet

Wellington Exempted Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Mike Davidson
  • Jennifer Kazmierczak
  • Penny McClafin
  • Phillip Mohrman
  • Brett Murner
  • Ayers Ratliff

Willard Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Victoria Branham
  • Marsha Danhoff
  • Dustin Hamons
  • Dave Lawrence
  • Richard Willoughby

OTTAWA COUNTY Ottawa Co. issues, contested races

Credit: WTOL 11
Meals on Madison brought in much more foot traffic to downtown Port Clinton than usual

Port Clinton Roads

Tax levy - additional; roads; 4 mills; continuing.

Port Clinton Fire and EMS

Tax levy renewal; Fire and EMS; 1.9 mills; Five years.

Village of Elmore Roads

Tax levy renewal; Roads; 2.5 mills; Five years.

Village of Elmore Solid Waste

Tax levy renewal; Solid waste; 3 mills; Five years.

Village of Marblehead Streets and Sidewalks

Tax levy - additional; Streets and sidewalks; 2 mills; Five years.

Allen Township Cemeteries

Tax levy replacement and increase; Cemeteries; 0.75 mills; Five years.

Clay Township Cemetery

Tax levy renewal; Cemetery; 0.5 mills; Five years.

Put-in-Bay Township Town Hall

Tax levy renewal; Town hall upkeep; 1 mill; Five years.

Put-in-Bay Township Fire

Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 2 mills' Five years.

Benton-Carroll-Salem school district

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 4.33 mills; Continuing.

Credit: WTOL 11

Genoa school district

Tax levy - additional; Current expenses; 5.25 mills; Five years.

Lake school district

Bond issue; New school construction; $36 million; 37 years.

Portage Fire District

Tax levy - additional; Fire protection; 2.25 mills; continuing.

Clay Center Village Council

  • James Clabaugh
  • Mark Franks
  • Sheila Franks
  • Christopher Milliron

Elmore Village Council

  • Robert Babjack
  • Benjamin Drill
  • Thomas Jackson
  • Danny Prater Jr.
  • Jacob Wargacki

Genoa Village Council

  • Brent Huston
  • John Lewis
  • Thomas Spurgeon

Marblehead Village Council

  • E. Lynn App
  • Dean Dorko
  • David Redett
  • John Starcher

Put-in-Bay Village Council

  • Jeffrey Biery
  • Craig Cox
  • Jeffry Koehler
  • Jacob Market

Rocky Ridge Village Council

  • Tabitha Davis
  • Branda Sue Fastinger
  • Tyler Sarnes
  • Phylis Watkins

Bay Township Trustees

  • Denton Glovinsky
  • Melvin McCord Jr.
  • Benny Petersen

Carroll Township

  • Phil DeLuca
  • Jordan Moore
  • Sandra Shearon

Catawba Island Township Trustees

Matthew Montowski

William Rofkar

Ann Rumpf

Credit: WTOL

Clay Township Trustees

  • Joseph Badger
  • Chad Gargas
  • Joel Mann

Harris Township Trustees

  • Carol Baker
  • Donald Greenhill II
  • Beverly Haar

Portage Township Trustees

  • Keith Heilman
  • Karl Kopchak
  • Dale Muetzel
  • Melanie Watling

Salem Township Trustees

  • John Humphrey
  • Steven Wagner
  • Randall Wilburn
  • Todd Winke

Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools Board of Education

  • Jeffrey Dornbusch
  • Kim Dusseau
  • Jamie Tooman

Danbury Schools Board of Education

  • R. King Baer
  • Angela Brickner
  • Paul Dunfee
  • Julie Lenner McDonald
  • Mary Lou Rinaldo
  • Cal Smith

Genoa School Board of Education

  • Ronald Rightnowar
  • Cheryl Routson
  • Jeffrey Trainer
Credit: Jon Monk
Superintendent Ferguson says trimming of staffing could be first cuts to budget if levy is voted down.

Port Clinton Schools Board of Education

  • Gary Coon
  • Michele Mueller
  • Victoria Peterson
  • Paul Shaw

PAULDING COUNTY Paulding Co. issues, contested races

Credit: Paulding County health

Paulding County Health Department

Tax levy renewal; Health department - various programs; 0.5 mills; 10 years.

Paulding County Jail 

Tax levy renewal; Sheriff's Department - jail; 1.35 mills; Five years.

Latty Township EMS

Tax levy renewal; Grover Hill Village EMS; 0.5 mills; Five years.

Paulding Township Current Expenses

Tax levy replacement; Latty Village - current expenses; 2.1 mills; Five years.

Paulding Township Roads

Tax levy replacement; Latty Village - roads; 5 mills; Five years.

Paulding Police

Tax levy replacement; Police; 2.9 mills.

Paulding Police

Tax levy replacement; Police; 2.6 mills.

Paulding Police 

Tax levy replacement; Police; 2.6 mills.

Payne Current Expenses

Tax levy replacement; Current expenses; 3 mills; Five years.

Payne Police

Tax levy replacement; Police; 1 mill; Five years.

Benton Township

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 1 mill; Five years.

Jackson Township Fire

Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 0.6 mills; Five years.

Washington Township Fire

Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 1 mill; Five years.

Antwerp Village Council - elect 4

  • Jason Franks
  • Steven Jordan
  • Sara Keeran
  • Rudie Reeb
  • Dean Rister
  • Michael Rohrs
  • Larry Smith
  • Bryce Steiner
  • Charles Keith West

Payne Mayor

  • Parker Martin
  • Austin Scheiner

Payne Village Council - elect 4

  • Priscilla Kadolph
  • Lora Lyons
  • Nancy Speice
  • Allen Wobler
  • Jennifer Zartman

Auglaize Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Everett Bennett
  • David Schroeder
  • Michael Weible

Brown Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Craig Dobbelaere
  • Beau Leatherman
  • Robb Weisenburger

Emerald Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Ronnie Breedlove
  • Kenneth Laker
  • Rick Weippert

Jackson Township Trustees (unexpired term) - elect 1

  • Corbin Rhonehouse
  • Stephen Sprow

Jackson Township - elect 2

  • Allen Beamer
  • Rex Boroff II
  • Leon Goyings
  • Charles Holtsberry
  • Dennis Sanderson

Wayne Trace Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Rhonda Stabler
  • Elecia Wobler
  • Melanie Forrer (write-in)
  • Jeremy Moore (write-in)

PUTNAM COUNTY Putnam Co. issues, contested races

Credit: Jon Monk
The masks are temporary, and Bruce says he will remove them if Putnam County can be lowered to an "Orange" on the state county coronavirus map

Miller City Village Current Expenses

Property tax renewal; Current expenses; 1.8 mills; Five years.

Continental Village Current Expenses

Property tax renewal; Current expenses; 1.5 mills; Five years.

Continental Village Police

Property tax renewal; Police; 2 mills; Five years.

Continental Village Roads

Property tax - additional; roads; 2 mills; Five years.

Ottawa Village Fire

Property tax renewal; Fire department; 1.1 mills; Five years.

Monterey Township Fire

Property tax - additional; Fire department; 1 mill; Five years.

Perry Township Fire

Property tax renewal; Fire department; 2 mills; Five years

Union Township Fire

Property tax renewal; Fire protection; 0.25 mills; Five years.

Palmer Township Roads

Property tax renewal; Roads; 1 mill; Five years.

Greensburg Township Roads

Property tax replacement; Roads; 1 mill; Five years.

Jackson Township - Kalida Fire

Property tax - additional; Kalida Fire District; 1.75 mills; continuing.

Jackson Township - Ottoville Fire

Property tax - additional; Ottoville Fire District; 1.5 mills; Continuing.

Columbus Grove - Pleasant Township Joint Fire 

Property tax - additional; Pleasant Township Joint Fire District; 1.5 mills; Five years.

Columbus Grove Firehouse

Bond issue; constructing new firehouse; $1.3 million; 20 years.

Columbus Grove Village Council - elect 4

  • Peter Langhals
  • Skyler Mayberry
  • Brian Schroeder
  • Todd Wolfe
  • Joanne McKanna (write-in)

Leipsic Village Council - elect 4

  • Susan Christman
  • Jason Goodwin
  • Rick Moyer
  • Alan Pringle
  • Rick Recker
  • Ada Hilton (write-in)

Ottovile Village Council - elect 4

  • J. Tyler Albridge
  • Julianne Brickner
  • Dan Honigford
  • Darren Leis
  • Jerry Markward
  • Adria Petrick

West Leipsic Vilage Council - elect 4

  • Robert Balbaugh
  • Betty Berger
  • John Weekly
  • Teresa Weekly
  • Delores Meloney (write-in)

Jackson Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Craig Brinkman
  • Keith Hamburg
  • Leonard Horstman

Monroe Township Trustees

  • Rob Howell
  • Kim Okuley
  • Ryan Ordway

Palmer Township Trustees - elect 2

  • David Niese
  • Louie Niese
  • Leo Schroeder

Perry Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Ira Good
  • Derek Heitzman
  • Harold Kahle
  • William Rippetoe

Pleasant Township Trustees - elect 2

  • R. Brent Glass
  • Jeff Hoyt
  • Jordan Pingle
  • Bruce Schroeder
  • Cory Smith

Riley Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Daniel Karhoff
  • Mark Kinsinger
  • Scott Meyer
  • William Schroeder

Wayne Trace Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Rhonda Stabler
  • Elecia Wobler
  • Melanie Forrer (write-in)
  • Jeremy Moore (write-in)

SANDUSKY COUNTY Sandusky Co. issues, races

Credit: Jon Monk
The Fremont Fire Department hung a large American flag in front of the Sandusky County courthouse

Sandusky County Criminal Justice Services

Tax levy renewal; Criminal justice services; 0.55 mills.

Bellevue Parks and Rec

Tax levy renewal; Parks and recreation; 1 mill.

Fremont Roads

Income tax levy - additional; Roads; 0.5%.

Ballville Township Fire and EMS

Tax levy renewal; Fire and EMS; 1.75 mills.

Old Fort School District

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses and improvements; 6.3 mills.

Green Creek Township Fire and EMS

Tax levy renewal; Fire protection and EMS; 1.65 mills.

Jackson Township Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 1.5 mills.

Burgoon Village Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 10 mills.

Sandusky Township Fire

Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 1 mill.

Scott Township Fire

Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 1 mill.

Scott Township Refuse Collection

Tax levy renewal; Refuse collection; 0.5 mills.

Helena Village Current Expenses

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 2 mills.

Bellevue City Council - elect 3

  • Erin Downing
  • Kendall Shepherd
  • Lee Waldrup (write-in)
  • Dustin Branco (write-in)

Fremont Treasurer

  • Holly Elder
  • Kristine Weiss

Fremont City Council - 1st Ward

  • Justin Smith
  • Cassandrea Tucker

Fremont City Council - 2nd Ward

  • Andy Roberts
  • James Sleek

Fremont City Council - 4th Ward

  • Timothy Honaker
  • Christopher Liebold

Clyde City Council

  • Scott Black
  • Bobbie Boyer
  • Steve Keegan
  • Doug McCauler
  • Chris Shay
  • Gary Smith
Credit: wtol

Ballville Township Trustees - elect 2

  • David John Fleming
  • W. Robert Kusmer
  • April Pratt
  • Mary Ann Reser
  • Bill Rusch Jr.
  • Ezekiel Villarreal

Green Creek Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Ken Bonnigson
  • Zachary Funkhouser
  • Robert Shaw

Sandusky Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Robert Bordner
  • Paul Lotycz
  • Thomas Walsh
  • Michael Willis

York Township fiscal officer

  • Harleigh Keegan
  • Andrew Morfier

Clyde-Green Springs Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Michael Cleveland
  • Kenneth DeChant III
  • Megan Miller
  • Aaron Morgan
  • Dennis Mosier
  • Patricia Prunty
  • Mark Rosche (write-in)

Fremont Schools Board of Education - elect 2

  • Lori Ann Bloom
  • Rodney Kusic
  • Thomas Price

Gibsonburg Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Justin Chafin
  • Sheryl Krotzer
  • Caesar Mendoza
  • Samantha Widmer

SENECA COUNTY Seneca Co. issues, contested races

Liberty Township Current Expenses

Tax levy - additional; Current expenses; 1 mill; Five years.

Attica Village Operations and Improvements

Income tax levy; Operations and improvements; 1%.

Old Fort School District

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 6.3 mills; Five years.

Fostoria Charter Amendment 

Charter amendment; Switching from council-mayor form of government to council-city manager.

Tiffin Charter Amendments

Charter amendments; Switching from partisan primaries to open primaries; other procedural changes.

Credit: Jon Monk

Tiffin City Council - elect 3

  • John Bing
  • Ben Gillig
  • Kevin Grover
  • Zackery Perkins
  • Jeff Rhoades
  • Cheyane Thacker

Fostoria City Council 4th Ward

  • Thomas Lake
  • Michael Spencer

Republic Village Council - elect 4

  • Debra Bogurt Durr
  • Donald Holmer
  • Renee Lacy
  • Michael Oberlander
  • Kevin Thompson (write-in)

Big Spring Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Anthony Faeth
  • Stephen Schalk
  • Steven Wagner

Bloom Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Troy Kagy
  • Herman Kinn
  • Greg Smith

Clinton Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Jim Distel
  • Jason Fox
  • Dennis Kingseed
  • Dan Schmitz

Eden Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Kenneth Bish
  • Ryan Miller
  • David Ziegler
  • Louis Martin (write-in)

Hopewell Township Trustees - elect 2

  • David Alvarado
  • Arthur Lee Dewald
  • Troy Huth

Jackson Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Richard Findley
  • Amber Ginnever
  • Stephen Naderer
  • Ann Watkins

Liberty Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Jeffrey Huber
  • Jeffrey Lynch
  • Dennis Brickner

Loudon Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Andrew Brose
  • Jason Painter
  • Kevin Reinhart

Scipio Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Robert Hall
  • Dale Laibe
  • Bradley Bowerman

Seneca Township Trustees - elect 2

  • James Faber
  • James Lee Kingseed
  • Brent Parker
  • Mike Steyer

Arcadia Schools Board of Education

  • Linda Bishop
  • Corey Boes
  • Ryan George
  • Chad Rosebrook

Buckeye Central Schools Board of Education

  • Lisa Aichholz
  • Adam Dallas
  • Christopher Martin
  • Matthew Snyder
  • Michael Kalb

Clyde-Green Springs Schools Board of Education

  • Michael Cleveland
  • Kenneth DeChant III
  • Megan Miller
  • Aaron Morgan
  • Dennis Mosier
  • Patricia Prunty
  • Mark Rosche (write-in)

Fostoria Schools Board of Education

  • Irene Banks
  • Betsy Bringman
  • Todd Burgei
  • Patrick Grine
  • Alexis Norris
  • Sharon Stannard
  • Ira Turner III
  • Thomas Wade
Credit: Jon Monk

Hopewell Loudon Schools Board of Education

  • Jill Beidelschies
  • Linda Depinet
  • Richard Osterwalder
  • Susan Platt
  • Justin Wyman

Lakota Schools Board of Education

  • Fred Keith Jr.
  • Timothy Woodruff
  • Nancy Timmons (write-in)
  • Darlene Linser (write-in)

Mohawk Schools Board of Education

  • Lori Arnold
  • Josh Messersmith
  • Christopher Riedel
  • Eric King

Old Fort Schools Board of Education

Evan Baker

Larry Bowman

Andrea Hoerig

April Hull

Mandy Stacy

Valerie Steyer

Tiffin Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Steven Borawski Jr.
  • Dean Henry
  • Jeffrey Hoyda
  • Larry Kisabeth
  • Civtor Perez
  • George Sherwood
  • Christopher Widman
  • Dustin Williams

WILLIAMS COUNTY Williams Co. issues, contested races

Williams County Library

Tax levy renewal; Williams County Library; 1 mil; Five years.

Williams County Ohio State Extension

Tax levy renewal; Ohio State Extension; 0.4 mills; Five years.

Bridgewater Township Fire

Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 1 mill; Five years.

Brady Township Fire

Tax levy renewal; Fire protection; 0.5 mills; Five years.

Florence Township - Edon Union Cemetery

Tax levy renewal; Edon Union Cemetery; 0.5 mills; Five years.

Stryker School District

Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 4.2 mills; Five years.

Bryan School District

Tax levy substitute; Current expenses; 6.9 mills; Continuing.

Pulaski Township 

To provide for the division of unincorporated areas of the township into districts or zones.

Williams County Four County ADAMHS Board

Tax levy; Four County Board of ADAMHS; Current expenses; 0.7 mills; Five years.

Edgerton City Council - elect 4

  • Pamela Wampler
  • Sharon Blinzer
  • Jason Gruver
  • Thomas Karnes
  • Jeffrey Childress

Edon City Council - elect 4

  • Lee Lawrence
  • Daniel Ankney
  • Michael Lirot
  • Austin Thiel
  • David Loughborough

Center Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Jeffrey Burkholder
  • Ryan Muehlfeld
  • Jim Saul

Madison Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Rodney Baker Sr.
  • Colt Fackler
  • Mark Schmucker

Northwest Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Paul Green Jr.
  • Robert Kissinger II
  • Duane Forest Reamer

Pulaski Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Tom Saul
  • James Epling
  • Scott Noble
  • Brad Louys

St. Joseph Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Cade LaLonde
  • Richard Moffett
  • Roger Muehlfeld
  • Kip Pahl

Superior Township Trustees - elect 2

  • Dave Apple
  • Brandon Eitniear
  • Michael Trausch

Edgerton Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Nick Hug
  • Colette Schroeder
  • Amanda Giesige
  • Christina Herman

North Central Schools Board of Education - elect 3

  • Homer Hendricks
  • Timothy Livengood
  • Kati Burt
  • Jason Bailey
  • Charles Haynes