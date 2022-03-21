No fireworks this time as Ohio's GOP Senate candidates hold debate

Unlike last Friday's heated forum, the candidates kept their cool as they debated topics ranging from gas prices, to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

CLEVELAND — On Monday evening, Ohio's candidates seeking the Republican nod for the U.S. Senate got together in Cleveland for a debate. This came on the heels of fireworks that happened on Friday during a forum involving the GOP candidates.

Tensions between Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons got so heated, that the two had to be pulled apart while audience members were booing.

Fast forward to Monday night in Cleveland. The moderator's first question to Mandel was why he got so heated during Friday's forum. "I'm a fighter. I'm a Marine and I will never back down from a fight," replied the former Ohio Treasurer.

Gibbons was asked the same question about the incident. "My point was Josh has never been in the private sector. The military is not the private sector," he answered.

Jane Timken jumped in when she got the chance to address the spat. "I would like to address the embarrassment of Friday evening. Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons acted like children," she said.

The field for the U.S. Senate became wide open when longtime Sen. Rob Portman decided not to seek re-election this year. There are currently five GOP candidates seeking to fill Portman's spot: Gibbons, Mandel, Timken, J.D. Vance, and Matt Dolan.

On Monday envening, the five candidates debated topics ranging from gas prices, to former President Trump. Most of the time was spent on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

J.D. Vance received national attention shortly after the invasion by saying in a podcast interview, “I gotta be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another. I’m sick of Joe Biden focusing on the border of a country I don’t care about while he lets the border of his own country become a total war zone.”

Vance knows he stands alone on his stance and added on Monday, "What Vladimir Putin did was wrong invading a sovereign country on its border but we have our own issues."

Dolan strongly disagreed with his competitor. "We must make sure Ukraine has the humanitarian aid and military aid they need to defend themselves."

Timken blamed the Biden administration for not acting sooner and added, "We should have been putting sanctions on Russia long before the invasion."

The candidates also talked current events. A transgender athlete competing with women in a NCAA swimming competition. They were in all agreement.

"Let's face it there are only two genders. Boys are boys and girls are girls," Mandel said.

Gibbons added, "I don't care if there is a transgender category amongst other transgenders."

"This is about fundamental fairness. It's about women's rights," said Timken.

You can watch the debate in the player below: