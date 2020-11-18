Republican Maricopa County chairman says 'no evidence of fraud or misconduct' in presidential election

Clint Hickman, a Republican, says there is no evidence of voter fraud, misconduct or equipment malfunction even with over 2 million ballots tallied.

PHOENIX — The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors rebuffed claims of voter fraud in the presidential election in Arizona, arguing “the evidence overwhelmingly shows” the results were accurate.

Clint Hickman, a Republican, says there is no evidence of voter fraud, misconduct or equipment malfunction even with over 2 million ballots tallied.

President Donald Trump continues to irately claim the election was fraudulent, but his administration has not produced credible supporting evidence.

One of the targets of Trump’s false claims is the use of Domination voting equipment, but Hickman rejected those accusations as well.

“The Dominion tabulation equipment was vetted by a bipartisan, 'Equipment Certification Advisory Committee' before the contract was finalized,” he said.

“[The] equipment met mandatory requirements during logic and accuracy testing before the Presidential Preference Election, the Primary Election and the General Election.”

Hickman noted that fewer than 200 overvotes in the presidential race were found out of 167,000 ballots cast on Election Day.

“It is time to dial back the rhetoric, rumors, and false claims,” Hickman said. “No matter how you voted, this election was administered with integrity, transparency and in accordance with state laws.”

President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona by a margin of over 10,000 ballots. It’s the first time the state has voted for a Democrat in a presidential race since 1996.

Arizona Politics