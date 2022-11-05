Judicial candidates vie for spots in Lucas County Court

Lori Olender and Meira Zucker are facing off in the general division in Lucas County. Linda Knepp and Vallie Bowman English are facing off in the juvenile division.

TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to the voting booth, you may find you aren't as familiar with some races on your ballot as you are others.

That is often the case with judicial races and, more often than not, voters will simply not vote in those races.

Just last month the Ohio Bar Association launched their website "Judicial Votes Count." The purpose is to give voters helpful information, specifically in the judicial races they say a majority of Ohio voters skip.

As juvenile and criminal cases are staying prevalent, especially in Lucas County's Court of Pleas, candidates like Meira Zucker said voting is important

Zucker, also a defense attorney, said judges are some of the last names voters see on the ballot which is a reason why people may skip voting for them.

"I think what people have realized in the past couple of years is how important it is to have judges that reflect what people care about," said Zucker.

Zucker said she has no intentions of being forgotten because of her qualifications.

"I've gotten to know my clients, I come to them where they are. Their homes, their families and their lives, and it's that kind of respect I bring to everyone that's before me," said Zucker.

Zucker ran unopposed in the Republican primary in May.

Her opponent, Lori Olender, was elected as a general division judge in 2020 to complete another judge's term. She is hoping to stay in the position.

Olender said 23 years as a prosecuting attorney and knowledge of the area are why she will continue to be a good fit.

"My goal is really that. That a person that comes in front of me, does not reoffend and is a productive citizen. Whatever way that I have to do that, that's what I look forward to doing," said Olender.

Olender ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in May.

Meanwhile, Vallie Bowman English is facing Linda Knepp with hopes to secure Lucas County's juvenile judge position.

As a Clerk of Courts, English said her 20 years of experience, with 70 trials under her belt, make her a great choice to tackle juvenile problems within the community.

"We're going to get to the root of our problem so that when you leave court and serve your time then you can become a productive part of our community because the youth are our future," said English.

Bowman English ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in May.

Current Judge Linda Knepp was appointed last year by Governor Mike Dewine. She said if she is elected to a full 6-year term she hopes to continue helping youth through behavioral approaches.

"I challenge them on what they want in their life, so I try to tailor what I call are dispositions based on their needs and their desires," said Knepp.

Knepp ran unopposed in the Republican primary in May.