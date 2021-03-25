Luna Pier police chief pushes for passage of 1.9 mill levy to support police operations

If the levy doesn't pass, it will mean less manpower, and slower response times during an emergency, according to Chief Brett Ansel.

LUNA PIER, Mich. — The police chief in the City of Luna Pier is urging voters to pass a 1.9 millage in an upcoming special election. If the levy doesn't pass, it will mean less manpower and slower response times during an emergency, according to the chief.

The new 1.9 mill levy will keep police operations as they are for the next four years.

The department currently has seven part-time officers working 18 to 20 hours a day, but if the millage doesn't pass, they'll be forced to drop to three officers working 14 to 16 hours.

Many of his officers are retired and the community has formed a close bond with them and knows each by name.

"Without the millage, there will be much less grant work that's being done at this time," said Chief Brett Ansel.

Ansel also claims his officers won't always be able to respond to calls of urgency. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police will help respond to the calls, but they're not always nearby.

During the November presidential election, a 2.0 millage renewal was on the ballot, but it didn't pass. The Chief believes homeowners thought it was a new tax and therefore voted no. The 2.0 mill raised about $87,000 annually for the department for the last four years.