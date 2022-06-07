Early voting for the August special primary election is now open for Ohioans

Lucas County residents will now go to a new place in west Toledo to cast that ballot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohioans can now vote early for the August special primary election.

The new early voting center is in the Lucas County Shared Services building, 3737 W. Sylvania Ave..

This special election is the second primary election ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. That's because the state's repeated map redistricting issues resulted in several races not making it to the May 3 primary ballot including the offices of Ohio House, Senate and State Central Committee - all of which you can now vote on.

County Commissioner Pete Gerken said moving early voting to the new location is one of the best improvements to Lucas County in a long time.

"We've created a sea of parking on the outside, major arteries to get in," he said. "You can get in. Everybody knows the Franklin Park Mall area. It's on the bus route, it's a fully renovated new building that people are going to enjoy the experience of the building."

David Karmol, a member of the Lucas County Board of Elections, said while this special election is unusual, it gives voters the chance to get a feel for the new location before this fall.

"We'll be ready to really rock and roll in November for the Nov. 8 general election when all the state legislative districts are on the ballot," he said.

While Democrats and Republicans want different results in the end, both parties agree the upcoming August special election should not be happening to begin with.

"Our board of election guys are working double time for nothing. I mean, it's just really tough," said Chris Joseph, chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party. "Then we also have to get poll workers. We have to have all the poll workers again. It's a tough situation."

"Why is it like this? Why do I have to vote so many times? Well let's forget the questions and let's go and vote and show that we will vote no matter what the cost because it is our right and you will not take our rights from us," said Toledo City Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson.

Early voting is from Monday through Friday, starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Election Day is Aug. 2.