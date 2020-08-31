Lucas County Board of Elections reports rise in absentee ballot requests

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Friday, Oct. 5.

TOLEDO, Ohio — “I mean, we get a couple of hundred registrations a day, which is pretty much normal. But we haven't seen as a massive amount of voter registrations,” Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott said.



You have a little more than a month to get your information to your local board of elections if you're not registered to vote but want to cast a ballot.

While voter registration numbers are nothing impressive, Lucas County is seeing an increasing number of people request absentee ballots.

Officials are encouraging everyone to submit applications for those as early as possible.

Another big concern many boards of elections are facing is if they will have enough poll workers to work this coming November. A lot of them are not fully comfortable coming back because of COVID-19.



“We’ve received over 200 applications, we're in the process of vetting those applications to make sure they're actually registered,” Scott said.



Those who choose to vote in person should expect some changes because of COVID-19. On top of increased sanitation and distancing, Lucas County voters will receive a straw to touch the screen of voting machines.

This eliminates fingers touching the machine and employees having to wipe down machines after each use.



“We want the voters to feel comfortable in knowing that we're doing all we can do to make sure they're in a sanitary environment,” Scott said.



The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Friday, Oct. 5.