Lucas County Board of Elections holding job fair ahead of Nov. elections

The board is looking for Election Day workers - who could get paid between $10.50 to $15 an hour -seasonal workers and precinct election officials.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Board of Elections is holding a job fair next week in order to find workers ahead of the upcoming general elections in November.

The event will be held on Aug. 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with sessions starting at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the first day and at 11 a.m. on the second day.

The board of elections is looking for Election Day workers, precinct election officials and seasonal workers.

Those interested in becoming precinct election officials will have to go through mandatory training on the Monday before Election Day. The position pays a minimum of $140 for training and completion of Election Day work.

If you're interested in being a precinct election official, you can contact Robert Royster at 419-213-2043 and rjroyster@lucascountyoh.gov, or Veronica Hill at 419-213-2034 and vrhill@lucascountyoh.gov.

Election Day workers can be paid between $10.50 and $15 per hours and positions available are rovers, riders, hospital patient ballot delivery, sub-station worker and election night tabulation worker. Hours are dependent on job assignments nad some positions require training.

Seasonal workers are also needed to perform data entry, clerical work in the office and manual labor in the warehouse. Work could be scheduled anywhere from 30 to 40 hours per week for as long as needed by the board of elections.

In order to get any of these positions, workers must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, a registered Lucas County voter and have reliable transportation. Additionally, workers can't have been convicted of a felony, and precinct election officials can't be a candidate for office in the elections they are working.

If you are interested in the positions, you can contact Pamela Wilson (419-213-2644, prwilson@co.lucas.oh.us) or Patricia Smith (419-213-2045, pasmith@lucascountyoh.gov).