LaRose: Multiple ballot drop boxes allowed, only at local boards of elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday that county boards of elections can install multiple ballot drop boxes, but only at the board locations.

In an e-mailed statement, LaRose's office also said "the board may station bipartisan election officials outside of county boards to accept absentee ballots."

All of Ohio's counties now must accept absentee ballots 24 hours per day.

People can still mail-in absentee ballots or vote in-person early or on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is October 5.

More than 2 million Ohioans have requested absentee ballots, LaRose's office said.