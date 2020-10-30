New Quinnipiac poll shows Joe Biden leading President Trump in Ohio as final sprint to Election Day is underway

The poll shows Biden with a 48%-43% lead over President Trump with just a few days to go until Election Day.

CLEVELAND — The Buckeye State remains a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election.

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 48%-43% lead over President Donald Trump with just five days to go until Election Day. 1,186 likely voters in Ohio were surveyed, with a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

Biden has expanded on his lead in Ohio since the last Quinnipiac poll taken on October 14th that showed the former vice president leading the incumbent president by a slim 48%-47%.

Likely voters in Ohio are split on Biden and give Trump a negative favorability rating. For Biden, 47 percent have a favorable opinion of him and 46 percent have an unfavorable opinion. For Trump, 43 percent have a favorable opinion of him and 50 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

"A race that's been virtually tied now looks to be tilting toward Joe Biden. The question is whether he can hold onto that slight lead in a state where President Trump won comfortably in 2016," says Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

Other polling data shows that 39 percent of likely voters in Ohio say they will vote in-person on Election Day, 32 percent say they have voted or will vote by mail or absentee ballot, and 26 percent say they have or will cast their ballot at an early voting location. In mid-October, 47 percent of likely voters said they would vote in person on Election Day, 30 percent said they had voted or planned on voting by mail or absentee ballot, and 21 percent had or planned to cast their ballot at an early voting location.