Joe Biden to campaign in Cleveland on Monday, one day before polls close

The Democratic presidential nominee will discuss 'bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country.'

CLEVELAND — The Democratic Party's nominee for president will be coming to Northeast Ohio on the last full day of the campaign.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will make a stop in Cleveland on Monday. He's expected to arrive at Burke Lakefront Airport around 11:30. He will then speak around 11:50 a.m. 3News will have complete coverage.

This is Biden's second trip to Northeast Ohio in this election season that has been altered greatly by COVID-19: He was in Cleveland for his first debate with President Donald Trump and made several speeches in the region the next day while traveling by train. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was also in Cleveland just last week.

The Republican Party of Cuyahoga County issued the following statement Monday ahead of Biden's visit:

A last minute, unplanned campaign stop in Cleveland the day before Election Day reinforces that the Biden campaign knows they are in trouble. Biden and Harris spent the past week desperately criss-crossing the country after their own Democrat strategists sounded the alarm about their underperformance in minority voter turnout in urban areas like Cleveland. But they are too late to the game due to the lack of voter enthusiasm for Biden and Harris. The Republican party spent the past two years building a strong ground game to earn voter support throughout Ohio. Momentum is exceptionally strong within our Cuyahoga County Black and Latino communities, with a record breaking number of minority voters supporting President Trump and down ballot Republican candidates.