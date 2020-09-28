x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Elections

Jill Biden to make campaign stops in Michigan Tuesday

Dr. Biden will visit Central Lake and Traverse City Tuesday, Sept. 29

MICHIGAN, USA — Dr. Jill Biden, wife to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former U.S. Second Lady, will be making a couple of campaign stops in Michigan this week. 

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Dr. Biden will tour a farm in Central Lake to hear how climate change is impacting Michigan farmers. 

Afterwards, she will be joined by Chasten Buttigieg at a voter mobilization event in Traverse City. Biden will discuss the numerous ways Michiganders can cast their ballot early this year, including by mail, at a drop box location, and early in-person. 

RELATED: What if I mail my ballot and want to change my vote?

This is Biden's second visit to Michigan in recent weeks, as the campaign season ramps up. Earlier this month, she visited Grand Rapids and Battle Creek. 

Michigan is a major swing state and has seen visits from President Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and current Second Lady Karen Pence. 

RELATED: How to vote by mail in Michigan

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.