Tornado warnings expire; polls open, to close at 7:30 p.m.

OHIO, USA — All polling locations in Erie, Hancock, Huron, Sandusky and Seneca counties have reopened after tornado warnings
Election officials instructed all voting rooms to be locked and everyone to shelter at polling locations until the warning were lifted or expired.
The Ohio Secretary of State's Office tells WTOL 11 that voting hours will remain until 7:30 p.m and the only way there could be any sort of extension of time to normal hours would be if someone there takes it to court.
Watch WTOL 11 News LIVE on-air and online for the latest updates, radar and weather across our entire area.