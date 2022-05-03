x
Tornado warnings expire; polls open, to close at 7:30 p.m.

Tornado warnings have now expired across our area with polls to remain open until 7:30 p.m. as scheduled.

OHIO, USA — All polling locations in Erie, Hancock, Huron, Sandusky and Seneca counties have reopened after tornado warnings

Election officials instructed all voting rooms to be locked and everyone to shelter at polling locations until the warning were lifted or expired.

The Ohio Secretary of State's Office tells WTOL 11 that voting hours will remain until 7:30 p.m and the only way there could be any sort of extension of time to normal hours would be if someone there takes it to court.

