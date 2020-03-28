LANSING, Mich. — Friday Governor Whitmer signed an executive order expanding absentee voting in the May 5 election.

The order encourages Michiganders to vote absentee by allowing the Department of State to assist local jurisdictions in mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter, and to provide absentee ballots directly to new registrants.

Local jurisdictions will still need to keep at least one polling place open for those who wish to vote in-person or are unable to vote by mail.

“While we work to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to encourage Michiganders to stay home and stay safe,” Governor Whitmer said. “The fewer people we have lining up at polling places the better, ensuring Michiganders safely practice social distancing while allowing them to safely exercise their right to vote in local elections.”

Michigan residents who plan on voting in the May 5 election are encouraged to register by April 20.

You can register to vote online or by mail.

Those who miss the deadline are still able to register to vote and can do so at their township or city clerk’s office, but should call ahead first. Clerks will also accept applications and proof of residency by mail, email or fax.

