TOLEDO, Ohio — You can't vote in person for the primary election anymore, but there is still time left to mail it in or drop it off in person. The last day for voting is April 28.

"One of the most important things was that you requested an absentee ballot. Which requires an absentee ballot application," Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott said.

That is the only way Lucas County residents are able to vote. Since the change in voting, Scott says she's actually seen an increase in the number of people requesting the form and voting.

She credits that to more people staying at home and having to time to cast their ballot.

"I believe the voter turn out for this election is higher than some people may think it may be for the pandemic. I think a lot of people are wanting to exercise their right to vote that may not have done so prior to March 17," Scott said.

The board has received over 50,000 absentee applications between the initial portion of the election and this extended voting period, she says this number is an increase.

She also wants to remind voters that mail service might delay your vote, but it will still get counted as long as your ballot is postmarked by Monday, April 27.

If you still want to vote, Scott says you have time to fill out that application. You can do it by hand on a blank piece of paper as well. The information to fill out the application is here.

If you don't have your ballot yet, your best bet is to drop your application in the box outside One Government Center.

You can also drop your ballot off in-person Tuesday if you miss the mail-in deadline. Check with your local board of elections for more information.

