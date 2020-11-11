Live updates | Secretary of State says Georgia will do full hand recount

Scroll for the latest updates.

ATLANTA — Joe Biden has continued to build on his lead as the final counting has moved along this week, and increasingly looks like he will soon be certified the winner in Georgia.

Things will remain too close to call here, though, until an official result is certified by the state, which it is required to do by Nov 20. Counties have until this Friday to certify their official results to the state ahead of that deadline.

With a margin separating President-elect Biden and President Trump of less than half a percent, and a recount all but inevitable, an official result in Georgia may be out of grasp for some time.

The state has also said it will conduct its own audit ahead of a recount, and is expected to give an update on that process today.

As the official process plows ahead, things are beginning to get politically acrimonious in Georgia - with more state Republicans now putting pressure on Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger (also a Republican), demanding investigations of the scant few specific allegations of irregularities that have been lodged.

We'll keep you updated throughout the day on developments in the never-boring Peach State.

WEDNESDAY UPDATES:

12:00 p.m. | Correction on an earlier note: We said the Sec. of State was moving the Dec. 1 runoffs to coincide with the Senate runoffs on Jan. 5, but he only said statewide runoffs - which would seem to mean non-statewide runoffs, such as the special election to fill John Lewis' 5th District seat for about six weeks, would still be held on Dec. 1.

11:26 a.m.| We've had a second to make sense of the details in this, so here's what's happening in Georgia:

The state is conducting an audit before it certifies results. The audit is being performed as a full by-hand recount of the presidential voting.

Then the state will certify its results.

Then, by law, the losing campaign will have two business days to request the official recount, which rules regulate must be done by machines.

Republicans advocating on behalf of the president in Georgia had been pressing for a hand recount. By state Board of Election rules, an official recount - which happens after results are certified - is to be done by machine unless otherwise ordered by a court, so it appears Sec. Raffensperger has gone with a workaround to accommodate the request.

The state is now using the audit - which was originally to be a scientific sampling of one race to see that it generally matched up with what's been reflected in state results so far - as a full recount in and of itself.

11:02 a.m. | Sec. State on doing a hand recount of all of Georgia's nearly 5 million votes: "We now have that verifiable paper ballot for the first time in 18 years. We're gonna have something to count, instead of just pressing a button and getting the same answer. So we'll be counting every single piece of paper, every single ballot, every single lawfully cast legal ballot."

10:47 a.m. | Sec. Raffensperger says the state will do an audit and recount in one go, by hand in every county.

10:40 a.m. | Sec. Raffensperger just announced the Dec. 1 runoffs will be postponed to coincide with the Jan. 5 runoffs.

10:25 a.m. | We'll be live with the Secretary of State press conference in about five minutes.

10:23 a.m. | The Trump campaign just released a list of deceased people whose identities were allegedly used to vote in the election, consisting of four names.

10:00 a.m. | The Marco Rubio rally with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will be happening shortly - you can watch that here.

9:45 a.m. | We'll be live on air with the Secretary of State's press conference within the hour:

9:40 a.m. | With all this focus on the electoral process, we must express countless thanks to all those who have served to preserve it today:

9:15 a.m. | For some insight on the factors that have played a role in Georgia's political shift, here's 11Alive's Why Guy Jerry Carnes:

9:10 a.m. | Another county in with certified results, bringing us up to 97.

8:25 a.m. | 11Alive's Joe Ripley with some more context on the last batch of votes that was tallied:

8:05 a.m. | We've added a few counties early today, bringing the total certifying their results to 96 out of 159, up from 92. The Secretary of State's site also now officially shows the Biden lead at 14,101 with 4,991,741 votes in the tally.

8:00 a.m. | Some stuff to be on the look out for today:

10:00 a.m.: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is holding a rally in Cobb County with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in support of their reelection bids

10:30 a.m.: We're expecting a press conference from the Secretary of State's Office at this time

1:00 p.m.: The Secretary of State will be announcing which contest will be used in the election audit (the way that works is they perform the audit on one race that appeared across statewide ballots).

7:35 a.m. | Just for clarity: The Secretary of State's site hasn't updated in about 14 hours, but we and other news orgs such as the New York Times that track the results independently are seeing Biden's lead in Georgia at just more than 14,000 right now.

7:30 a.m. | We're still waiting for a good deal of Georgia's counties to certify their results, with a Friday deadline to do so looming.

Where things stand as of Wednesday morning: 92 of 159 counties have certified their results and 4,989,046 total votes have been registered in Georgia.

