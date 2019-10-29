TOLEDO, Ohio — TARTA will provide rides free of fare on Election Day, Nov. 5. This includes all fixed line routes, TARPS and Call-A-Ride in the communities of Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Toledo and Waterville.

Route schedules can be found at TARTA.com. Passengers who wish to schedule Call-A-Ride can call 419-243-RIDE (7433.)

In Ohio, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Michigan voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RELATED: Perrysburg Schools superintendent works to address Ohio schools funding

RELATED: Bowling Green school levy explained