A 'significant' number of ballots were mailed to the wrong voters in Franklin County

New absentee ballots may need to be mailed to many voters.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Board of Elections said there is a problem with a “significant” number of requested absentee ballots that were mailed to an unknown number of voters.

A spokesman for the Franklin County Board of Elections said voters’ requested absentee ballots that they received may not match up with the legislative district in which they reside.

Multiple people have reached out to 10TV to say they received the wrong ballot.

The spokesman could not say how many requested absentee ballots were affected, only that the number was “significant” and could result in new absentee ballots having to be mailed to voters.

More than 237,000 requested absentee ballots were sought in Franklin County out of more than 880,000 registered voters.

The spokesman said the errors occurred likely with a scanner that helps read barcodes to help sort which ballots are matched to certain envelopes and are sent to respective areas.

For example, a person who lives in Westerville might have received a blank absentee ballot that was meant for someone living in the Whitehall area.

The Franklin County Board of Elections sent the following statement:

"The Franklin County Board of Elections is conducting an analysis of all absentee ballots mailed out. This afternoon the Board was made aware that some voters were mailed the incorrect ballot for the voters assigned address.

It was determined that a high-speed scanner used to proof ballots for accuracy was not working properly. Not all ballots mailed are incorrect. The board is researching when the error occurred to determine the number of impacted voters.

We are actively working on solution and will provide further details when available."

The spokesman said they are working with the Ohio Secretary of State to address the issue.