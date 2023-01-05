Only 2 candidates for Findlay mayor on Republican primary ballot

Incumbent mayor Christina Muryn faces political newcomer Haydee Sadler for a spot on the November ballot.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay's next mayor could be decided in Tuesday's primary election as incumbent mayor Christina Muryn faces only one opponent for a spot on the November ballot, Republican Haydee Sadler.

Muryn, also a Republican, said there was no hesitation in her reelection bid.

She said under her leadership, she has secured millions of public dollars for local infrastructure, helped bring in new employers and begun to plan for more housing in the Findlay area for families.

"When I first ran for mayor, I was focused on increasing housing, infrastructure investments, building a safe community, as well as flood mitigation," Muryn said. "And I actually have a sticky note on my desk that has those key points and keep them in front of me every single day."

Muryn also said she takes pride in helping to lead the Flag City community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said now is the time to continue forward progress in Findlay.

"We have made significant strides in bringing more housing to town, which we need to continue to do," Muryn said. "We have secured the final $30 million for flood mitigation and have those projects slated to really move forward over the next couple of years and keep that as a top priority."

Muryn was appointed mayor of Findlay in 2019 to finish the unexpired term of previous mayor Lydia Mihalik, who was tapped for a position in Gov. Mike DeWine's office. Muryn then ran for reelection in 2020 and won.

Sadler, however, has criticized local government, saying it "hasn't been true and transparent with its people, which is one of the reasons I am running."

Sadler, who voted for Muryn in 2019, has lived in Findlay for 37 years and said she feels like Muryn has compromised her conservative values.

"I supported her and she is not at all who I thought she was; a conservative Christian with conservative values that she has compromised while we've seen her in this administration," Sadler said. That concerns me a great deal. It would have been better if she told me she was a Democrat so I could have voted accordingly."

Sadler said if elected, she will focus on the opioid crisis, individuals' medical freedom and eminent domain among other issues.

Sadler claimed the "top-down government" in Findlay does not have the interest of residents at heart.

"They're using globalist companies to do this," Sadler said. "They're doing this Democratic agenda in a Republican town, a Republican city. And that is cause for major concern, ignoring the people and doing what they want."