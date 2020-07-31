Special Election Tuesday being held for Findlay City Schools operational levy

The levy was initially voted down in April Primary election

FINDLAY, Ohio — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Findlay City Schools is also working to get a much needed levy passed next week.

During the April primary, the Findlay City Schools 5.9 mill operational levy was voted down by a 52% against vote.

Since then, the district has made some staffing cuts, but has held off on cutting extracurricular activities for now.

The district has placed the levy again in front of voters, this time in a special election where the FCS levy is the only ballot measure.

Incoming superintendent Troy Roth said the district has gone without receiving new money from voters since 2004, and without the estimated $5 million a year from this operating levy, the district would have to make cuts to more staff positions and special student services.

"You know, we have all of these extracurriculars, we have AP courses, CCP courses, we have opportunities and we have all of the clubs and things and athletics that really set us apart. And I like to say that there's really something here for any kids for any interest, we have it," said Roth.

Roth said he believes Findlay area tax payers would agree with the operational levy, and that it could have been previously voted down because of the confusion over the April primary during the mandated stay-at-home order.

"We'll take the data and the results of this levy and we can tie that into our planning for the future. You're only voting for Findlay City Schools this time, so it'll be clear what our community will support," said Roth.

Roth said if this levy is again voted down during this special election, the district will be able to put the same levy back on the upcoming November ballot.

Because the FCS levy is the only ballot measure, FCS will recoup any costs the Hancock County Board of Elections incurs.

And for the safety of their voters, the board of elections actually has a lot of rollover hand sanitizer and established safety protocols from the planned April primary election.

If voters would like, they can actually pull up in their vehicles at their polling locations and a volunteer will come out and allow you to cast your vote from the curbside.

Masks are required and voting machines will be spaced out for social distancing.

Poll workers will be busy making sure everything voters touch will have been recently sanitized.

"We have a lot of pens, so if you want to take the pens with you, you may. If you want to leave it there, you can leave it there and we will sanitize those so another person can use them. We will be sanitizing the screens, because we do have a touch screen system, as often as we possibly can," said Jody O'Brien, the deputy director of the Hancock County Board of Elections

Voters that do not want to leave their home on Tuesday still have time to apply for an absentee ballot in this special election.