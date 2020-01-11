Enthusiasm high for Democrats and Republicans in Ohio's 'swing' counties

Wood County and Sandusky County are a mixture of urban, suburban and rural areas , much like Ohio itself.

OHIO, USA — Due to its mix of rural, suburban and urban areas, industrial areas and farmland, Ohio has long been considered a swing state, neither red nor blue, Democrat nor Republican.

And within Ohio itself there are counties that swing both ways depending on the direction of the political winds.

Wood County and Sandusky County are two examples.

Wood County Dems see surge of support in county

Wood County of course is home to Bowling Green State University, a liberal-minded city in the middle of a large rural county. It also includes suburbs of Toledo in the northern part of the county.

Mike Zickar, Wood County Democratic Party chairman, says its ability to vote either way keeps the county’s political parties on their toes.

“We have a complex county that has a good mix of Democrats and Republicans, so anytime you feel you're going to get too cocky or too confidant, we know that Wood County is going to be a close election,” said Zickar.

He says he has seen signs of the county swinging back in the direction of the Democrats this year.

In 2016, Wood County voters went to Republican Donald Trump 50%-42% over Democrat Hillary Clinton, four years after backing former Democratic President Barack Obama.

“The Biden campaign has resonated with Wood County and the Trump campaign has turned off many Independents and even a lot of Republicans," said Zickar. "We have had unprecedented amounts of Republicans reach out to us for Biden yard signs and saying they're not voting for any Republicans this year."

Sandusky County Republicans say voters are even more enthusiastic about President Trump this year

Sandusky County, nestled near the center of Ohio's north coast, is itself a mixture of rural and industrial areas.

In 2016, it went overwhelmingly for Donald Trump but had twice given Barack Obama a majority of its votes.

Justin C. Smith, Chairman of the Sandusky County Republican Central Committee says Sandusky County is “a middle class, typical American county” and a “bellwether”.

“I think we have a lot of things that, we think a lot like the average American thinks, and I think it's the average American that elects the president," said Smith.

He’s very happy with the enthusiasm Republican voters in the county have been showing in support of President Trump’s campaign.

On Saturday, Republicans in the county held a parade to drum up excitement for election day on November 3.

“We have the most excitement we've ever had in a presidential campaign,” said Smith. I've been doing this for 12 years and we just had 160 vehicles drive through the entire county of Sandusky County. We went through villages and townships where people normally never go, and people were out waiting for us.

"Despite the contentious election this year that has seen charges of voter intimidation as well as voter suppression as well as extraordinary enthusiasm for early voting, both chairmen say the country needs to come together no matter who wins.

"I want our country to focus on our problems in a bipartisan way,” said Democrat Zickar.

The pandemic is something, you know, we criticize President Trump's response, but it's a really tough problem that's not going to be easy to defeat. It's going to take Republicans and Democrats working together.”

Republican Smith agreed it’s time Americans come together as Americans and not stand apart as members of red America or blue America.

“I think we as a country need to get past the election. I don't want to see an election like 2000 where it drags out for a month or month and a half," said Smith.