ELECTIONS: Results from the May 2 primary elections in Ohio and Michigan

Voters in Ohio and Michigan decided several local ballot measures and primary elections Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday's special and primary election in Ohio and Michigan featured only a few ballot measures and races in most local communities.

But in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of levies, other ballot questions and the primary winners for a variety of local elected offices.

Check out results from local counties here:

Voters have approved an operating renewal levy for Morenci Schools.

Voters have approved an Archbold Schools levy, an Evergreen library levy and a German Township levy renewal.

Incumbent Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn has defeated challenger Haydee Sadler to win the Republican primary in the mayor's race. Muryn got 60% of the vote an Sadler got 39%.

Voters also approved the Washington Township fire levy, Cory-Rawson Schools levy, Riverdale Schools levy renewal, Van Buren Schools levy, Appleseed Joint Ambulance District levy and Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District renewal levy.

Voters approved an Archbold Schools levy. Levies for Napoleon Schools and the Napoleon library failed.

Maumee voters appear to have narrowly defeated a proposed 5.6-mill property tax levy to fund the city's fire and EMS departments by 755 votes to about 707 votes.

The levy would have generated about $3 million a year and cost a property owner about $196 per $100,000 in home value.

In Jerusalem Township, voters have approved a measure by 119-20 votes to allow liquor sales on Sundays at Cooley Canal Yacht Club, which is in Curtice.

Voters approved a 1.25% income tax levy for Fremont City Schools.

Voters in the village of Helena approved a ballot measure to reduce the penalties for marijuana offenses to the lowest allowable misdemeanor penalties.

Voters selected the two candidates who will face each other in a November election for mayor of Tiffin.

In a three-way race Tuesday, independent Lee Wilkinson got 43% of the vote, Republican John Spahr got 34% of the vote and Republican Mary Franks got 22% of the vote.

This means Wilkinson and Spahr will face off in November. The winner will replace Tiffin Mayor Dawn Iannantuono, who is not seeking election.