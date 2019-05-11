TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the eve of Election Day and officials are getting ready, not only to take your votes, but to protect them.

A vote is one of the most sacred voices of confidence a citizen can have in a candidate or proposal. The sanctity of the vote is critical.

It's an issue the Lucas County Board of Elections takes quite seriously, and its commitment to vote security is reflected in the new machines voters are using in the county.

"It's the most important thing we have as citizens to do," voter Eric Marks said. "Cast our vote, let our voice be heard."

Marks said he turns out to vote every year because he feels it's his duty. But this year, the process was a bit different.

"We believe the new machines are definitely forward-facing in reference to technology," Lucas County Board of Elections director LaVera Scott said.

In mere hours, folks are set to hit the polls. A big step in ensuring election integrity is the purchase of new voting machines in Lucas County.

And along with a voice, voters and candidates alike are demanding transparency in the process.

"I have faith in our board of elections and I'm sure they're doing everything they can to maintain the integrity of the voting process," said Josh Lanzinger, an incumbent Toledo Municipal Court judge up for re-election.

County leaders say voters can rest assured that interference and hacking should not be concerns.

"We transmit nothing by the internet," Scott said. "Ours are literally housed on the actual memory sticks and those memory sticks are delivered to our tabulation center by sheriffs."

"It was great to see the new machines they have here in the county because people are always concerned about making sure that their votes count and that their votes are counted accurately and there's no chance of hacking," Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) said.

For Marks, a tangible receipt of his ballot - and some strong assurances - are good enough for some peace of mind at the polls.

"With the new voting system that they have right now, it allows you to print your ballot out and review it before it's submitted," he said. "So I like that feature."

Polls will be open in Ohio from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can find your polling location on the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

