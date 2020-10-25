President's son, Donald Trump Jr., to hold campaign event in Youngstown on Monday

Trump Jr. will speak at Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center in Youngstown, then head to an event at the Toledo Executive Airport.

CLEVELAND — In another sign of how important Ohio is to the prospects of both major party presidential candidates, one of President Donald Trump’s surrogates will be making a stop in Northeast Ohio on Monday.

The Trump campaign announced on Saturday that the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will be in Ohio and Michigan on Monday for three ‘Make America Great Again’ events.

The swing through Ohio will begin in Youngstown for Trump Jr. as he will make a stop at Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center. The event will begin at noon, doors open at 10:30 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

After speaking in Youngstown, Trump Jr. will then head west and speak at Nagle Companies at the Toledo Executive Airport in Walbridge in the afternoon.

Donald Trump Jr.'s visit to Ohio comes on the heels of his father's campaign stop in Circleville on Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence has also made several appearances in the Buckeye State in recent weeks, including at a rally at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Friday.