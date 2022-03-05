DeWine projected to win Republican primary gubernatorial race

The incumbent was projected to be the winner Tuesday night by AP by, beating out Joe Blystone, Jim Renacci and Ron Hood.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is projected to be the Republican nominee in Ohio's gubernatorial election in November, according to the Associated Press.

The incumbent was projected to be the winner Tuesday night by AP, beating out Joe Blystone, Jim Renacci and Ron Hood.

A winner has not been projected between the two Democratic nominees, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

Whaley is seeking to be the state's first woman to get a major party's nomination for governor. Whaley and Cranley agree on most major issues, such as guns, abortion rights and social justice.

Regardless of who comes away with the nomination, the party could face an uphill battle as no Democrat has won a statewide nonjudicial in nearly 16 years.