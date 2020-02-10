Deadlines looming, election workers needed for November election

Monday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some important deadlines are coming up at the beginning of next week if you want to vote in the presidential election.

If you aren't registered to vote, it's crunch time. Applications are due in mail or in person by 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

"I would suggest that they drop it off at our actual office. Our office will be open until 9 p.m. building management is already aware of that," LaVera Scott, Director of the Lucas County Board of Directions said.

The offices for Lucas County are located inside 1 Government Center in Downtown Toledo. If you're registered but have had a change in address or change of last name, you will need to send in corrected information to vote.

Early voting will begin 8 a.m. Tuesday at the newly re-vamped early vote center. at 1301 Monroe.

"We do want people to know that it will be socially distanced. We are putting the markings on the floor, the machines are set up six feet apart, the tables are six feet apart," Scott said.

Scott's office has already seen a large number of absentee ballot requests come in.

As of 4:30 Thursday, they've received 66,000 absentee ballot requests.

2,800 of them are incomplete, so the board of elections will be sending out notifications to those people.

The Secretary of State's office says about 2/3 of the requests that aren't valid are missing the person's date of birth, so double check before you mail it in or drop it off.

In total more than 63,000 valid absentee ballot requests have been received.

The deadline is three days before the election.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has been working for months with a task force to figure out how to run elections smoothly during COVID and has set up a database to make sure polls are well-staffed.

As of right now, Ohio has 46,000 people signed up with a goal of 55,000.